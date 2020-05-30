Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre made history at WrestleMania when he became the first-ever Scottish and the first-ever British WWE Champion following 19 long years that saw the Scotsman become the Chosen One in WWE, before being released from the company and having to begin his ascent to the top of the mountain all over again - but he got there.

Now, the true beauty of life is that Drew McIntyre - as WWE Champion - is getting to be himself on television every week, and do so almost effortlessly.

I recently had the pleasure of catching up with the Ayr-born Superstar, and I had to ask just how he's managed to be allowed such freedoms in WWE, and how the Scotsman managed to convince Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Paul Heyman to allow him to cut unscripted promos and essentially be himself.

Sportskeeda meets Drew McIntyre

“If you look at the pieces of paper that say words on them before I go out there, I’d be shocked if you found four that actually came out on television.”@DMcIntyreWWE told me how Vince McMahon & Paul Heyman have given him the freedom to just be himself in WWE.@SKProWrestling pic.twitter.com/gASURL6iqI — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 30, 2020

Before asking my question, I would divulge in a short trip down memory lane where, following his WWE release, Drew McIntyre and myself would end up watching WrestleMania 31 in a rock club called Cathouse in Glasgow, while McIntyre would make history and win the WWE Championship on that very same stage five years later.

I then asked how the Drew we see on television now, who looks like he goes out and enjoys himself every single week on RAW, got to this point.

"I mean, inevitably, it comes down to Vince McMahon being cool with everything and, if it's working, he's going to be cool with it. I think, like, a Paul Heyman knows exactly who I am, what I'm capable of and what I was doing outside of the company, and was maybe looking for that opportunity to let me be myself, to allow Mr McMahon to see that."

The Scotsman would reveal how it's cool to look back on watching the Show of Shows in a nightclub with around 100 people, before reflecting on how far he's come.

"As well as our writing team, they follow the stuff outside the company, it's great people we work with - but that's the cool thing about right now, watching WrestleMania in the Cathouse all those years ago and actually being in the main event of WrestleMania is pretty crazy."

McIntyre himself, though, says he can't pinpoint when he started to transform into simply being Drew McIntyre and getting to go out and just talk to the audience - but one man does...

"I can't pinpoint exactly but Paul Heyman reminded me recently that there was a particular promo that I did, it was a dark match after RAW had finished, it was a Cage Match and he basically said, 'Go buy some time.'

The WWE Champion recalls how he just went out and had some fun, and it worked!

I went out, sat on the barricade and I was just myself, I was Drew Galloway, I interacted with the crowd and I remember fans stopping and turning round, and walking back down because I was just having fun, being silly - being the real Drew - being sarcastic, telling jokes aren't funny half the time and that's the real me - but when the bell rings, they also know I'm going to kick b***."

McIntyre went on to reveal just how little of his promos are scripted, with him saying four words at most from what's on the paper he looks at before going live.

"I guess that's part of my charm is that I am a bit goofy and a bit silly at times but, when it comes down to it, I will kick your b*** and I've got a relatable story so it is really cool to be the real me and, like you say, if you looked at the pieces of paper that say words on it before I go out there, I'd be shocked if you found four that actually come out on television. "

The Insane Championship Wrestling Hall of Famer revealed why he thinks it works - because he's just being himself!

I just speak right from the heart. It comes from Drew, I am Drew, I know Drew because I am the real Drew and I get that guidance from people around me to keep bringing the world Drew and hopefully it resonates with everybody."

In a week where we’ve saw many horrible comments online - and, sadly, the consequences they can have - I asked @DMcIntyreWWE what his message would be to the people who choose to say such things.



A simple, yet powerful, message from the WWE Champion!@WWEUK // @SKProWrestling pic.twitter.com/Z8NrI1GM4S — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 29, 2020

A huge thank you to Drew McIntyre for taking the time to chat with us, and to WWE UK for setting up the interview.

You can watch WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW every Monday night on BT Sport 1 HD at 1 am in the UK & Ireland.