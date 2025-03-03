3 Things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber

CM Punk's dream of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match ended when Seth Rollins delivered a stomp to the legend after being eliminated. Further, John Cena sent Punk to sleep, ultimately winning the match. With this loss, The Second City Saint is seemingly not going to main event WrestleMania this year as well.

After his loss, Adam Pearce announced that CM Punk would be on this week's episode of the red brand. The Second City Saint may address his loss and outline his new roadmap for The Grandest Stage of Them All after his dream of winning the Elimination Chamber match was crushed.

Furthermore, Punk may address Seth Rollins' attack after his elimination, and he has pinned The Visionary twice this year. The Best in the World may have additional plans for this week's RAW.

Let's check out a few things that could happen when The Second City Saint appears on RAW this week.

#3. He can call John Cena out

John Cena and CM Punk shared an incredible moment in the squared circle when they hugged each other, which the WWE Universe didn't expect. Furthermore, both men fought fiercely as the final two participants in the Elimination Chamber match, which eventually lead to Cena eliminating CM Punk to win the match.

This week's RAW could feature The Second City Saint calling out the 16-time World Champion, for cashing in on the opportunity to defeat Punk right after Seth Rollins had taken him out. Further, Punk could address the sudden heel turn that Cena exhibited following the match.

#2. He could injure Seth Rollins

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has been heating up as weeks are passing. The Best in The World defeated The Visionary on the WWE RAW premiere on Netflix, eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble match, and also pinned him in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion still hasn’t had enough of The Second City Saint. Rollins delivered a stomp to Punk after being eliminated, costing him his WrestleMania dreams. That said, CM Punk could unleash an assault on Rollins backstage on RAW. Additionally, the legend could leave Rollins injured, ruining his 'Mania dreams in return.

#1. CM Punk could challenge Seth Rollins for a match at WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

It is clear that both Punk and Rollins have some unfinished business to address. Since neither man has any plans for WrestleMania 41 currently, Punk could challenge Seth Rollins for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All to get a hold of The Visionary once again inside the squared circle.

Furthermore, this could also mark the return of Roman Reigns, who might see this as an opportunity to avenge Rollins' attack during the Men's Royal Rumble match and Punk eliminating him from the match. Reigns could unleash an attack on both men before a Triple Threat match between the megastars is booked for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars ahead of WrestleMania 41.

