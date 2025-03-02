John Cena and CM Punk finally face off at WWE Elimination Chamber [Video]

John Cena entered his final Elimination Chamber match in Toronto this year alongside several top names. The Franchise Player came face to face with some ghosts from his past, including The Best in the World CM Punk.

The 16-time World Champion and The Second City Saint hugged each other during the match before teaming up to pay homage to The Hart Foundation. They delivered a Hart Attack to Seth Rollins. Both men then managed to eliminate The Visionary to end up being the final two in the match.

John Cena and CM Punk being face-to-face in the squared circle in 2025 was never expected in a million years. But the WWE Universe was treated to a massive moment.

Punk and Cena traded some shots before Seth Rollins furiously delivered a stomp to The Best in the World. The 16-time World Champion capitalized on the opening to send his longtime rival to sleep and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

John Cena is now set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Punk and Rollins seem to have some unfinished business ahead of WrestleMania.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

