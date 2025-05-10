3 Things Cody Rhodes can do at Backlash 2025 if he returns

Cody Rhodes has been notably absent from WWE since WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare lost the title to John Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and Rhodes has not been seen on TV since.

Ad

However, as the Triple H-led promotion is just a few steps away from Backlash 2025 Premium Live event, reports are hinting toward Cody's return at this PLE.

In this article, we will discuss three things the former Undisputed WWE Champion can do at Backlash if he returns to the show.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

#3. Cody Rhodes might challenge the winner of John Cena vs Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the things Cody Rhodes can do at Backlash is issue a challenge to John Cena or Randy Orton for a title showdown. The Franchise Player was able to dethrone Rhodes after Travis Scott's distraction at Shows of the Shows.

So, the 39-year-old star may return in the post-match of Cena vs Orton and challenge the winner of the title bout. Cena is expected to retain his Undisputed Title, making a rematch between Cena and Rhodes WrestleMania possible after Backlash PLE.

Ad

#2. Rhodes might cost the Franchise Player

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rivalry of Cena and Rhodes remains unfinished, and there are realistic chances that Cody might return at Backlash and cost the Cenation Leader. Dusty's son may appear when John is on the verge of emerging as the victor.

The distraction of Cody Rhodes will allow the Legend Killer to strike an RKO, and eventually dethrone the villainous star as Champion. An angle like this will also plant seeds for a future Cody vs Orton showdown when Rhodes returns to chase the Undisputed Title.

Ad

#1. The American Nightmare might turn heel and shock the world

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though this scenario is unlikely to unfold, Cody Rhodes might shock the world by returning as a heel at Backlash 2025. The American Nightmare was the first choice of the Rock, and the Final Boss wants him to choose his side.

Upon Rhodes rejecting the offer, the Hollywood star chose Cena and aligned with him. However, after suffering the loss at WrestleMania 41, Cody may reconsider his decision to reject the Rock, and this time, he chose to align with him.

As a result, the American Nightmare might aid John Cena in dethroning Randy Orton rather than costing him. Later, it will be disclosed that Cody Rhodes and Cena are now aligned, thanks to the Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More