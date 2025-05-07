4 Ways Cody Rhodes could return at WWE Backlash 2025

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE TV since losing at WrestleMania 41, but that can all change this weekend at Backlash 2025. After what happened these past few weeks, The American Nightmare can get involved in several ways.

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship with some help from Travis Scott. Since then, Rhodes hasn't been seen on television. Although The Last Real Champion will be present at Backlash 2025, The American Nightmare is currently not advertised for the premium live event. However, Cody could shock the world by returning this weekend in St. Louis.

In this list, we will look at four ways Cody Rhodes could return at WWE Backlash 2025.

#4. Cody Rhodes can get involved with John Cena and Randy Orton

John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton this weekend, which is fitting as it will be in the latter's hometown. Despite this, many expect the champion to retain, but Rhodes can ensure this won't happen.

Cody can do something out of character and interfere during the match, helping Orton win against The Franchise Player. In this way, Rhodes and Cena can focus on their feud while the gold continues to rotate. Not only that, but this can even set up a future title feud between Rhodes and his former mentor, The Viper himself.

#3. Cody Rhodes can reveal his future at WWE Backlash 2025

Since The American Nightmare didn't appear after WrestleMania, many are left confused and wondering what the next steps he will take in the Stamford-based promotion will be. At WWE Backlash 2025, he can make all of this well-known.

Cody could have a quick promo during the premium live event, talking about what happened at The Show of Shows. He could end it by saying he wasn't discouraged and would go after the World Title again.

#2. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman can be interrupted

One of the talk of the towns after 'Mania was the new alliance formed between Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. The trio has proven to be a dominant force after taking out Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and even targeting Jey Uso. Although they are not scheduled for any matches this weekend, they can make their presence known, but may be spoiled by Rhodes.

Seth, Breakker, and Heyman can cut a quick promo during the premium live event, especially after they were attacked by Punk and Sami this week on RAW. They can even call out Jey for another shot at the World Heavyweight Title, but Cody can come out instead and question what happened to Rollins, who was his friend and helped him win against Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

#1. CM Punk and Sami Zayn gain a much-needed ally

Another likely scenario that can happen if Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman make their presence known at WWE Backlash 2025 is to get attacked by Punk and Zayn. However, due to the sheer strength of Bron alone, The Best in the World and Sami might fall short. However, Cody Rhodes can ensure this won't happen.

If Punk and Sami are attacked by the trio, Cody Rhodes can appear and help his friends against the faction to gain the upper hand after seeing how the three men treated the roster these past few weeks.

