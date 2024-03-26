3 things Cody Rhodes can do to get revenge on The Rock

Last night on Monday Night RAW, the intense rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Rock reached new heights as The Final Boss brutally assaulted The American Nightmare backstage.

Rhodes is set to do battle with The Great One on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 as he and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will take on Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Whilst some fans in recent weeks as well as at the start of RAW last night have still cheered The Rock on occasion, after The Great One's act last night, nobody will be cheering for him come WrestleMania 40.

Ever the proud individual, many fans are expecting Cody Rhodes to get some revenge on The Rock after busting him open last night. Therefore we are going to take a look at 3 ways The American Nightmare can achieve this before they meet in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6th.

#3 - The American Nightmare delivers an impassioned speech

Today, Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface star WWE has had since John Cena, with him resonating with nearly every demographic who watches the product.

After WWE almost booked Rhodes out of his Mania match to have Roman Reigns face The Rock, fans were sent into a frenzy as they demanded Cody got his rematch on the grandest stage of them all.

Somebody who is extremely frustrated with Cody's connection to the fans is of course The Rock, who recently took a shot at him on social media, stating that Rhodes should have just taken a back seat to let him and Roman Reigns battle it out at WrestleMania.

"The Rock was born into this business. Roman Reigns was born into this business. The three of us were born into this business. you know Cody, You got the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time right here. You have an opportunity to bring this business up to places it's never been before, you can always, with all due respect, finish your story another time."

Given how he can spur on the fans, and after being brutally assaulted last night, fans can surely expect Rhodes to come back all guns blazing on SmackDown this week or on RAW next Monday as he looks to dish out a verbal response to The Rock.

#2 - Cody Rhodes disposes of one of The Rock's most prized possessions

Since turning heel, The Rock has looked to degrade and disrespect many aspects of Cody, including his family, with The Great One constantly addressing Rhodes' mother on both social media and on WWE programming.

With The American Nightmare fully aware of The Rock's history in the business, Cody Rhodes may look to dispose of something very personal to The Great One ahead of their showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

An item that is greatly associated with The Rock is The Braham Bull version of the WWE title and whilst that championship never appeared on RAW or SmackDown, it is certainly of great importance to Dwayne Johnson and his family.

Responding to a fan on social media in 2018, The Rock revealed why the Brahma Bull WWE Championship never made it onto WWE TV as his official title.

"Nope never got lost in the mail lol. We had a few of the custom Bull belts made. I used it for a hot minute but ultimately we felt it wasn't an original idea since Austin had that cool skull belt made first."

A great way for Cody Rhodes to get revenge on The Rock would be for him to take the Brahma Bull Championship and throw it in the trash, highlighting his complete disrespect and disregard for The Great One and everything he stands for.

#1 - Rhodes attacks The Brahma Bull in Brooklyn

On what will be the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 40, the red brand will be taking place at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York next week.

Whilst they have predominantly appeared on SmackDown as of late both The Rock and The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on the show next Monday.

With a week to prepare, Cody Rhodes can now strategize and plan how he will exactly get his revenge on The Rock in Brooklyn just days before WrestleMania 40.

Whilst Cody Rhodes has always looked to be respectful towards his fellow Superstars including Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare will seemingly hold no remorse for The Rock next Monday, with fans hoping that he will unleash a violent storm on the former WWE Champion.