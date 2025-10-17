3 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown after losing at Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes suffered a huge loss against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel this past weekend. Despite delivering an incredible match, the opportunity to become a two-time Men's Crown Jewel Champion slipped away from his grasp. Rollins not only defeated him but left Rhodes with an emotional scar as he used the latter's gifted Rolex watch to vanquish him.However, The American Nightmare still holds the Undisputed WWE Championship and he will be in the house tonight for SmackDown. Following his fresh defeat at Crown Jewel, fans have been wondering what the future holds for him. There are several things the 40-year-old could be a part of on the upcoming episode of the blue brand in San Jose, California.Let's take a look at three things Cody Rhodes can do on SmackDown after losing at Crown Jewel:#3. He could address the loss against Seth RollinsCody Rhodes could walk into the ring tonight and deliver a defiant promo in front of the WWE Universe on SmackDown. He could address his huge loss at Crown Jewel and state how he underestimated Seth Rollins. Rhodes could complain that had it not been for the shenanigans, he would have been standing here with the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.Moreover, The American Nightmare could emphasize the emotional aspect of his defeat, reflecting that the very watch he gifted Rollins after WrestleMania 40 became the reason for his loss. Cody could also state that The Visionary got his karma, indicating the events unfolded on RAW this week (Seth Rollins getting betrayed at the hands of his faction).#2. Cody Rhodes could shed light on the future of the Undisputed WWE TitleNow that Crown Jewel is in the rear-view mirror, WWE could look to build storylines for the upcoming Survivor Series. Cody Rhodes may deliver a passionate promo on SmackDown and talk about the future of the Undisputed WWE Championship. He could claim to establish himself as a workhorse champion in the company, giving opportunities to the entire roster.Rhodes is known for electrifying the WWE Universe with his zealous promo and he could do the same tonight on SmackDown. The 40-year-old might state that he wants to fight the very best WWE has to offer. As a result, he may end up issuing an open challenge, stating that anyone can step up against him for the Undisputed WWE Championship.#1. He could be involved in a heated segment with Drew McIntyreCody Rhodes could be in the midst of a promo segment on SmackDown, and he could be interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior could walk into the ring and confront him, humiliating Rhodes for his loss against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Drew could assert that he is coming after the Undisputed WWE Title once he is done with Jacob Fatu.The two superstars could be involved in a heated promo with both exchanging words. When things start to escalate, Fatu could show up out of nowhere and ambush McIntyre, leading to an ugly brawl. Nick Aldis could come out from backstage and state that the winner of Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre tonight goes on to face Cody Rhodes for the coveted title.