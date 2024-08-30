3 things to expect from the Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix

Vince McMahon is widely recognized as one of the most innovative thinkers in the history of professional wrestling. His impact on the industry is evident in its current success. Consequently, Netflix has chosen to launch a documentary series covering his storied career and legacy.

The docuseries aptly titled 'Mr. McMahon' is set to debut on September 25, 2024. It will explore all aspects of the man known as The Boss, from his time as a ring announcer in the former World Wide Wrestling Federation to his departure from WWE. The series will provide a detailed examination of both his ascent and decline.

This television series, consisting of six episodes, will undoubtedly reveal many aspects of Vince McMahon's life. However, it's important for fans to familiarize themselves with the content before tuning in. Therefore, here are three anticipated elements of the documentary series.

Trending

#3. Bill Simmons and Chris Smith promise to deliver an unflinching look into Vince McMahon

Bill Simmons and Chris Smith are the ones responsible for the docuseries, bringing their creativity to the project. Simmons recognized for his work on ESPN's 30 for 30, and Smith, known for his involvement in the hit documentary Tiger King, are contributing their skills to this endeavor. Therefore, WWE fans can expect a true and honest representation of the subject matter.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Netflix has pledged to present the series with a fearless and resolute approach, delving into Vince McMahon's story without partiality or sensationalism. The series will neither try to romanticize him nor will it attempt to continuously criticize his decisions. Instead, 'Mr. McMahon' will aim to portray the former chairman as a complex individual, shedding light on both his successes and failures.

#2. Fans will hear a lot of untold stories from friends, family, and associates

The docuseries guarantees an extensive collection of over 200 hours of interview recordings, featuring Vince McMahon, along with his close circle of friends, relatives, and colleagues. With this wealth of content, viewers can expect to uncover some never-before-heard tales.

The type of stories, whether praising or critical, is still unknown. However, one thing is certain - there will be many of them. Each one is expected to offer the WWE audience a unique perspective on the individual who is credited with revolutionizing the world of sports entertainment.

#1. There will be little to no information about Janel Grant and the ongoing case

Perhaps one of the burning questions that fans will want answers to revolves around the ongoing case surrounding Vince McMahon and former WWE employee Janel Grant. However, while the docuseries does promise to cover the rise and 'fall' of Mr. McMahon, fans should not expect much when it comes to the case.

While the allegations that caused his resignation will be acknowledged, the series is not expected to delve deeply into them. Due to the ongoing lawsuit, legal restrictions will prevent the show from providing extensive coverage on the topic.

All things considered, the show, 'Mr. McMahon', will offer audiences a peek into the captivating life story of a remarkable individual in the realm of wrestling, highlighting both his triumphs and setbacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback