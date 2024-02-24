3 things Grayson Waller could do on Roman Reigns' behalf at Elimination Chamber

Grayson Waller was featured in a segment with Roman Reigns on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Arrogant Aussie was brought to The Bloodline’s locker room by Paul Heyman himself. WWE built up quite the anticipation by ending the segment on a cliffhanger.

Waller told fans at the Elimination Chamber press event that they would have to wait till Saturday to know what he and the Wiseman were up to. For those unaware, the upcoming premium live event will see The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as his guests.

Let’s explore three possible things Grayson Waller could do on Roman Reigns’ behalf at Elimination Chamber.

#3. Grayson Waller mocks Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Grayson Waller is, without a doubt, one of the best talkers in WWE. The Arrogant Aussie knows how to be a heat magnet. His cocky and arrogant attitude, coupled with his charisma, makes him a huge asset to the WWE roster.

Fans should not expect any less trash-talking and back-and-forth exchanges between the three men on The Grayson Waller Effect this Saturday. Who knows, Waller may drag Cody Rhodes’ illustrious family into the feud or mock Seth Rollins’ injury.

#2. Have Austin Theory as backup

Austin Theory was filmed getting into a verbal scuffle with an Australian reporter. The former United States Champion got upset after the person called pro wrestling “fake.” Theory stood up for the industry before walking away from the unpleasant exchange.

With Theory and Waller currently paired together, fans might expect the duo to work together in some capacity at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. They could possibly team up to attack Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns’ behalf.

On the contrary, we may see Theory ditch Waller to become a babyface at the PLE.

#1. Set the stage for Roman Reigns’ arrival at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns is not advertised for Elimination Chamber: Perth. With that being said, The Tribal Chief may have a huge surprise up his sleeve for his WrestleMania XL opponent, Cody Rhodes, and former Shield partner, Seth Rollins.

During their interaction on SmackDown, Reigns might have asked Waller to stall both men long enough for The Bloodline to show up and attack them, potentially leading to the rumored tag team match involving The Rock and Roman taking on Cody and Rollins.

Do you think Roman Reigns will make an appearance at Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!