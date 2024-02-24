3 ways The Bloodline can make their presence known at Elimination Chamber

We are merely a few hours away from this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as the show is set to commence live on February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. As of writing, the company has already announced five matches for the event, including a women's tag team title showdown as part of the kickoff show.

Besides this, the Stamford-based promotion surely has a few surprises in store for the fans which might include the presence of The Bloodline at this show. With that said, let's discuss three ways the Samoan faction can make their presence felt at this year's Elimination Chamber PLE.

#3. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso might crash The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber

Expand Tweet

One of the potential ways through which The Bloodline might make their presence known on tonight's PLE is by having Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso crash The Grayson Waller Effect. For those unaware, the SmackDown star is set to host a special edition of Waller Effect in tonight's event with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as the guests.

So due to the ongoing feud between Rhodes and Rollins with The Bloodline, Jimmy, along with The Samoan Enforcer, might launch an attack on them and send a bold statement on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

#2. Roman Reigns might make his presence via a video clip

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns has already confirmed his physical absence from the Elimination Chamber PLE. However, the Tribal Chief might show up at the PLE through a digital appearance. The probable scenario that might unfold could see Grayson Waller presenting a video clip on his Waller Effect segment where The Head of the Table could be featured.

Through this digital mode, Roman Reigns might send a warning to The American Nightmare as they are set to clash in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Moreover, Roman might advise Seth Rollins to stay away from the business of the Samoan faction.

#1. The Rock might destroy Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2024

Expand Tweet

Triple H has confirmed that the Rock will not be making his appearance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event but will be booked for future shows. However, The People's Champion, in a video clip, has already teased that he might fly to Perth Australia in case Cody and Seth trash talk about him or The Bloodline during the Grayson Waller Effect.

So, the conceivable scenario that might unfold could see Rollins and Rhodes mocking The Great One and the Samoan faction. This leads to the Rock making an unannounced appearance on the show. Upon his appearance, The Brahma Bull might charge an assault on both of them. This might later set up a tag team action at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins clash against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

However, it is important to note that if this comes to fruition, then Reigns, Rollins, and Rhodes will have to pull double duty at WrestleMania 40.