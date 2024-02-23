Could The Rock’s power play force 26-year-old to turn babyface at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the likelihood

The Rock is not scheduled to appear at Elimination Chamber: Perth. With that being said, The Great One could possibly pull a power play to cause problems for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two men are set to appear as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect at the upcoming premium live event.

Assuming Grayson Waller does The Bloodline’s dirty work during the talk show segment, he may have Austin Theory by his side to take on the duo of Rhodes and Rollins. However, the 26-year-old star may choose to walk away from The Moment Maker, thus turning babyface in the process.

WWE has teased a face turn for Austin Theory amid his growing frustrations with Waller. Both men were working together as a team until Theory supposedly got tired of Grayson talking on his behalf. Additionally, Waller toying with the lines of The Bloodline may not sit well with Theory.

For those unaware, Theory has a bit of an unpleasant history with The Rock. Both men got into a verbal confrontation that quickly turned into a brawl on the September 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

What did Triple H say about The Rock’s Elimination Chamber appearance?

The Rock last appeared on the February 16, 2023, episode of SmackDown, when he officially joined The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull would call out Cody Rhodes over their hostile interaction at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event before promising to do everything in his power to stop The American Nightmare from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent appearance on Xav and Michelle for Breakfast, Triple H noted that his former rival won’t be present at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

“You are not [going to see The Rock at Elimination Chamber]. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. The show will be spectacular, I believe when it’s done, nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. We have him for a lot of events, unfortunately this was not one of them.” [H/T Fightful]

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!

