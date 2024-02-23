Could The Rock make a surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber? Details on the WWE star’s upcoming schedule

The Rock isn’t advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber, but that doesn’t mean he cannot show up unannounced at the upcoming Premium Live Event. The Great One was last seen on the February 16, 2024, episode of SmackDown, where he officially joined The Bloodline.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has confirmed The Rock's status for the February 24 Premium Live Event, noting the fans won’t be seeing his former arch-rival this Saturday.

Check out The Game's full comment from a recent episode of Xav and Michelle for Breakfast.

“You are not [going to see Rock at Elimination Chamber]. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. The show will be spectacular, I believe when it’s done, nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. We have him for a lot of events, unfortunately this was not one of them.” [H/T Fightful]

That being said, WWE has been quite tight-lipped about surprise appearances in the past. The company categorically denied CM Pun’s return, only for The Straight Edge Superstar to make his illustrious comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Fans might have to wait till Saturday to see if The Rock will make a surprise appearance at the PLE.

The Rock to confront top stars on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber? Looking at potential clues

The People’s Champion has gone full heel on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He cut a backstage promo on the duo wherein he verbally eviscerated both men. The Brahma Bull also endorsed The Grayson Waller Effect in the process.

It is possible the talk-show segment could be a set-up for Rock and The Bloodline to engage Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins by surprise. Waller was seen conversing with Paul Heyman last week on SmackDown. Who knows, The Wiseman might have told the Arrogant Aussie to work for The Bloodline against The Visionary and The American Nightmare.

It remains to be seen how things pan out.

