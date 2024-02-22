Did The Rock settle his differences with 33-year-old WWE superstar? Exploring potential alliance

The Rock will not be present at WWE Elimination Chamber at Perth, Australia. However, The Brahma Bull assured the fans that he will be there in spirit, and that’s all that matters!

Apart from himself, he mentioned Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins who would be present at Perth, Australia, and he isn’t amused by that fact. In fact, he is ready to fly down to Perth to slap them straight if they trash talk him. Finally, The People’s Champ spoke highly of Grayson Waller, who will be doing the special edition of ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ with Rhodes and Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber. Well, Rock endorsing Waller comes as a surprise after their social media exchange in July 2023.

It so happens that after making his main roster debut at Madison Square Gardens in July 2023, Waller took to social media to claim that his debut was better than The Rock’s debut back in 1993. He even mocked the outfit Rock wore during his debut. As a response to Waller’s claim, The People’s Champ agreed with the comment about the outfit but otherwise humiliated Waller on the social media platform.

Considering that he endorsed Waller prior to the Elimination Chamber, it’s possible The Brahma Bull and Grayson Waller have buried the hatchet. In fact, it’s possible that The Great One, has worked out a plan with Waller to ensure Rollins and Rhodes learn a lesson on the show. Additionally Paul Heyman was seen speaking to Grayson Waller backstage on SmackDown!

Triple H clarifies why The Rock won’t be at Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley and Triple H were present for Xav & Michelle for podcast. During the podcast, The Game explained why The Rock was not scheduled the for WWE Elimination Chamber.

"I'm not gonna spin that because I don't want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events, unfortunately, this was not one of them."

It’s unknown if Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa will be present to represent The Bloodline at the event, but Roman Reigns will also not be present at Elimination Chamber.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE