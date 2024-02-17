Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to be forced to "wrestle" at Elimination Chamber? Paul Heyman's possible master plan explored

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes aren’t scheduled for a match at Elimination Chamber 2024, yet they're still announced for the event. They’ll be appearing for a special edition of ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’, and Waller himself said it’ll be one of the best in the show’s history.

However, The Visionary and The American Nightmare might not be appearing just for the show, even though that’s what they think. Grayson Waller may have had a conversation with a Special Counsel to devise a rather devious plan.

A snapshot shows Paul Heyman may have offered a bribe of some sort to Waller if he announces Rhodes and Rollins vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa during the special edition of 'The Grayson Waller Effect'.

Since The Visionary isn’t medically cleared, he won’t be able to do anything as such. As a result, The American Nightmare will take most of the beating from Sikoa and Uso. Seth Rollins might receive a Samoan Spike or a Superkick, but The Bloodline will mostly be focused on injuring The American Nightmare.

The Rock had a message for Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns were present on the latest episode of SmackDown in Salt Lake City. Roman Reigns announced The Brahma Bull as the newest member of The Bloodline.

The Rock cut an extremely fiery promo, completely embracing his heel turn. During his promo, he addressed the WWE Universe for being crybabies and pushing for Cody Rhodes to finish his story, which resulted in The Rock vs. Roman Reigns being taken off the match card.

Additionally, The Great One addressed Cody Rhodes and told him he would do whatever it takes to ensure that Rhodes leaves WrestleMania 40 as a “loser”.

Considering The Rock is a part of The Bloodline, he will most likely run interference to ensure the Roman Reigns’ victory.