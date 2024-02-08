Seth Rollins reveals WWE injury return timeline

Seth Rollins has provided a new update on his recovery timeline from a knee injury suffered last month in a match against Jinder Mahal.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was diagnosed with a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. There were concerns that he could miss WrestleMania 40 due to the injury but made it known to the WWE Universe that he'll do everything in his power to get cleared before the event.

Rollins has begun rehabbing his knee and opted against surgery to repair the damage. If he decided to go under the knife, he would have been out for three to four months, which was not an option for him.

In an appearance on Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins provided an update about his injury and status for WrestleMania 40. Rollins shared that he'll have no problem making it to the biggest event of the year and defending his World Heavyweight Championship.

"WrestleMania 40, no problem, we got this bad boy," Rollins said. "We got this. I'll be back way before then, for sure. I tore my MCL, tore my meniscus about three weeks ago now, and it sucks. If you've ever had an MCL sprain or any sort of damage to that part of your knee, it's not comfortable. But doing all the right things, rehabbing. Fortunately, it was just a partial tear and not a full tear."

Seth Rollins added that even though he avoided surgery for now, he could opt to get a procedure done after WrestleMania. Nevertheless, he's excited about his progress and could get cleared in the next few weeks.

"We're able to avoid surgery for the time being," Rollins said. "We'll see what happens after WrestleMania. We'll see how long I can ride on these wheels, but rehab's going great. I feel great. I feel like I recently just kind of turned a corner, as a matter of fact, on this knee, so I'm feeling really good. Definitely will be ready before WrestleMania and I'm hoping sometime in the next few weeks."

Who will Seth Rollins face at WrestleMania 40?

Many people assumed that Seth Rollins would face off against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. However, Punk suffered a torn triceps at the Royal Rumble and will miss the event after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

WWE then teased Cody Rhodes as the likely challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship after seemingly handing out his main event spot to The Rock.

Drew McIntyre made things interesting this past Monday night on RAW by attacking both Rhodes and Rollins. Sami Zayn also put his name in the mix by acknowledging his desire to become a world champion.

Who do you think should challenge The Visionary at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia? Share your answers in the comments section below.

