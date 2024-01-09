3 things Gunther can do on WWE RAW following return

Gunther is set to make his WWE RAW return next week. The Ring General last appeared on the December 18, 2023, episode of the red brand. He successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz on the show.

The 36-year-old superstar and his wife, Jinny, welcomed their son on December 27. He didn't appear on WWE house shows between Christmas and the New Year. The Austrian Anomaly uploaded a video of himself on New Year's Eve to celebrate a highly successful 2023.

Expand Tweet

Let's look at three things Gunther can do on WWE RAW following his return next Monday.

#3 Reprimand Ludwig Kaiser for injury to Giovanni Vinci

Gunther and Kaiser on an episode of SmackDown

Giovanni Vinci suffered an injury during his tag team match on RAW last week. The Imperium star was seemingly hit hard in the face by Kofi Kingston. Michael Cole said on Monday that Vinci would be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to his injury.

Ludwig Kaiser took care of Kingston in his partner's absence. The former NXT Tag Team Champion destroyed the veteran on RAW this week. That said, Imperium's main man could reprimand the Kaiser for not protecting Vinci during their match, possibly leading to Imperium's implosion.

#2 Gunther could declare for the men's Royal Rumble match

Gunther is no stranger to competing in the Royal Rumble match. The Ring General set a new record last year by spending the longest time in a traditional men's Rumble bout. He crossed 60 minutes without being eliminated until Cody Rhodes sent him over the top rope.

At the time of the writing, only five superstars have been announced for the men's Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. The Ring General might join these performers by declaring for the annual contest next week.

#1 Come across his next challenger for the Intercontinental Title

Gunther had a series of critically acclaimed matches in 2023. The Austrian Anomaly had some fantastic Intercontinental Championship defenses against several top names, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable.

The Ring General's final title defense of the year was against eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Ideally, WWE would reveal the new challenger to the coveted gold on RAW next week. Many superstars haven't faced Gunther for the title yet, and fans are excited to see who will be his next adversary.