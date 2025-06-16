3 Things that could happen if CM Punk becomes Undisputed WWE Champion

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, CM Punk will receive an Undisputed WWE Title shot when he faces John Cena. The Best in the World confronted The Franchise Player on last week's RAW, which led to Cena granting him a title shot.

The iconic rivalry between these two has seen Punk defeat The Cenation Leader in the past. This suggests that there are realistic chances of The Voice of the Voiceless dethroning the champion and becoming the new title holder.

In this article, we will discuss three things that could happen if CM Punk becomes the new Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions 2025.

#3. CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes match at SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes has already advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. If The American Nightmare is able to win the entire tournament, he will earn a World title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Rhodes to become champion, and it is clear that he will pursue the Undisputed Title after emerging as the winner in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament.

If CM Punk dethrones John Cena at the Saudi Arabia show, fans might see Rhodes and Punk facing off at The Biggest of the Party.

#2. John Cena may turn babyface in WWE

John Cena's title loss at the hands of CM Punk could also lead The Franchise Player to turn into a babyface star. The Cenation Leader might realize that he is not an evil person and is merely pretending to be someone he is not.

This is why the 17-time World Champion may decide to turn into a heroic character once more. It could also lead to The Rock confronting Cena, as the Undisputed Champion has already sold his soul to The Final Boss.

#1. Seth Rollins could cash his MITB contract to win the World Title

The animosity between Seth Rollins and CM Punk is unreal. John Cena has asserted that Rollins will not cash in his briefcase on him, but if the Hollywood star suffers a title loss, The Visionary will indeed cash in his briefcase.

Rollins already has a pure hatred towards The Best in the World, and he would love to take the title from him if he becomes the holder. Therefore, the victory of The Second City Saint at Night of Champions ultimately means that the 2025 Mr. MITB will cash in his briefcase on him to become Undisputed WWE Champion.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Legislative Law.



