3 Things that could happen on RAW following SummerSlam 2022 (August 1, 2022) 

A thunderous start to Triple H's era as the head of WWE creative has begun since SummerSlam 2022 proved to be one of the best premium live events in recent memory. WWE ticked all the boxes last night to deliver a memorable show for the fans.

The company will now be looking to replicate the same when the fallout episode of RAW following SummerSlam emanates live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on August 1, 2022.

While the creative team is expected to build on the feuds teased last night, it could also lay down the foundation for fresh rivalries in the upcoming episode. In addition, we could get a fair idea of WWE's booking plans for its next premium live event, Clash at the Castle.

On that note, let's take a look at three things that could unfold on the red brand following SummerSlam:

#3. Montez Ford turns on his partner on RAW

Street Profits took on The Usos at SummerSlam for the Unified Tag Team Titles. However, it did not end too well for the babyface duo as they succumbed to a heartbreaking loss.

On another note, as reported earlier, Montez Ford could be in line for a singles push very soon. While speculations of a potential heel turn from either side of the duo, leading to a potential split at SummerSlam, were making the rounds in the last few days, it didn't happen.

Nonetheless, the possibility of WWE saving the same for the upcoming episode of RAW can't be outruled. The creative team could have Montez Ford turn on Angelo Dawkins on Monday night RAW, leading to a potential split.

#2. Bayley joins forces with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to lay waste to Bianca Belair

Bayley, accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, made her highly-anticipated return to WWE after being sidelined due to an ACL injury for over a year. The Role Model came face-to-face against Bianca Belair, teasing a potential feud in due process.

We can expect the creative team to start building on this blockbuster feud starting Monday night. WWE could have Bayley join forces with Kai and Sky to attack Belair on the upcoming episode of RAW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could lay waste to The EST to kick off their rivalry.

#1. The Judgment Day gets the better of Edge & The Mysterios

After weeks and weeks of speculation, Edge finally made his return to WWE to exact his revenge on The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar delivered a devastating boot to Damian Priest followed by a spear to Finn Balor as The Mysterios prevailed over their rivals.

However, this could merely be the start of a high-profile feud between The Mysterios & Edge vs. The Judgment Day, which is expected to be a mainstay on the red brand in the days to come.

Since another weak showing would seriously undermine the legitimacy of the stable, expect The Judgment Day to reign supreme on Monday night. The heels could get the better of the babyfaces to draw some much-needed momentum.

