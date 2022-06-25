3 things that could happen on RAW before Money in the Bank 2022 (June 27, 2022)

The previous episode of RAW saw WWE continue building and hyping the ongoing angles for Money in the Bank 2022. The show witnessed Omos and Asuka qualify for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches, respectively. On top of that, WWE teased a high-profile feud between Seth Rollins and Riddle.

Fans can expect the company to go all out in hyping the upcoming premium live event when the go-home episode of RAW emanates live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, on June 27, 2022.

WWE announced John Cena's return in the upcoming episode to celebrate his 20th anniversary. On top of that, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Elias, or their yet-to-be-introduced younger brother Elrod is also scheduled for Monday night.

In this piece, we look at three things that the final episode of RAW before MITB 2022 could have in store for us:

#3. Carmella attacks Bianca Belair on RAW

Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Asuka in a five-way match to set up a clash against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at Money in the Bank. While Rhea Ripley was initially scheduled to face The EST at the premium live event, a failed medical test ruled her out of the same.

Likely to be a one-off thing, Bianca is expected to retain her title on July 2. Expect WWE to have Carmella stand tall on Monday night. The creative team could have Mella attack the current Women's Champion to hype the duo's match for MITB.

#2. Riddle hits back at Seth Rollins

@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw "And speaking of @WWERollins , you did my boy @CodyRhodes dirty when you hit him with a sledgehammer in the chest. So I think I wanna hit you in the back with a ladder, bro." "And speaking of @WWERollins, you did my boy @CodyRhodes dirty when you hit him with a sledgehammer in the chest. So I think I wanna hit you in the back with a ladder, bro."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/uzvHTvQ3tf

While Riddle was expected to make it to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it wasn't meant to be as he faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Omos in the Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Following that, WWE went on to lay down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud between The Original Bro and Seth Rollins. The Visionary not only took verbal shots at Riddle but also laid him out in the ring with a stomp.

Given how things unfolded last week, expect Riddle to hit back at Rollins on Monday night. The Original Bro could take out The Visionary to kick off the feud, likely resulting in a blockbuster match at SummerSlam.

#1. John Cena returns to announce himself in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

The upcoming episode of RAW will witness John Cena make his spectacular return to WWE to commemorate his 20th anniversary with the company. While the segment will likely feature him talking about his journey in WWE, it could end with The Cenation Leader announcing himself for the Men's Money in the Bank match.

Do note that there are still three open spots for the Men's Ladder match following Sami Zayn's inclusion in the match last night. The speculations of the former WWE Champion securing one of them are rife.

Given Roman Reigns' absence plus the predictability of the championship bouts on the Money in the Bank match card, Cena's inclusion in the ladder match would surely be best for business.

