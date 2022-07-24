3 Things that could happen on RAW before SummerSlam 2022 (July 25, 2022) 

The previous episode of RAW saw Kevin Owens and Logan Paul return to WWE. While the former had an entertaining segment with Riddle, Paul had a heated exchange with The Miz. The show also witnessed WWE hyping the match card for SummerSlam 2022 alongside building ongoing feuds.

Expect more of the same when the final RAW before The Biggest Party of the Summer emanates live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25, 2022.

WWE has announced a huge six-man tag team match between The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits & Riddle for the upcoming episode. On top of that, Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary celebration, Logan Paul's ImPaulsive TV, and Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios in a tag team match are also scheduled for Monday night.

In this piece, we look at three things that could unfold on the final RAW before SummerSlam:

#3. Becky Lynch stands tall over Bianca Belair on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw Bianca Belair defeat Carmella to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Following that, The EST was involved in a confrontation with Becky Lynch.

Given that the current champion is likely to retain her title against Big Time Becks at SummerSlam, Lynch could stand tall over Belair on Monday's show.

The creative team could have the former RAW Women's Champion get the better of The EST to hype the duo's match for July 30. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE chooses to prolong the Becky vs. Bianca rivalry by having Rhea Ripley return to play some role in the championship match at SummerSlam.

#2. The Bloodline defeats Riddle & Street Profits; Seth Rollins attacks The Original Bro

Riddle will join forces with Street Profits to take on Roman Reigns & The Usos in a tag team match. However, a win for the babyface team looks unlikely.

To explain their loss, WWE could have The Original Bro's SummerSlam opponent, Seth Rollins, get involved. The Visionary could show up to cost Riddle the match against The Bloodline. Following that, the creative team could have The Visionary hand a brutal beatdown to his rival. This would be an apt way to hype their clash for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On another note, don't be surprised if tensions flare with Rollins and Reigns under the same roof.

#1. Edge returns to save Rey & Dominik Mysterio

According to reports, Edge could make his return to WWE on the upcoming episode of RAW. The Rated-R Superstar has been off WWE TV ever since he was cast out of The Judgment Day faction. However, the company has been teasing his return through vignettes for several weeks now and a potential return looks imminent.

On another note, WWE has announced that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will lock horns with Damian Priest & Finn Balor on Monday night. Expect the heels to orchestrate an attack on the father-son duo following the contest, only for Edge to make the save.

Given The Rated-R Superstar is rumored to feature in a match at the event, the company could book Edge & Rey against The Judgment Day in a tag team bout for SummerSlam.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the final RAW before SummerSlam 2022? Yes No 59 votes so far