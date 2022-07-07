3 Things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns is set to return on this week's Friday Night Smackdown in what's sure to be a momentous night. After all, we're only a few weeks away from one of WWE's biggest events of the year, SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face The Beast Incarnate for what's stated to be their very last encounter. While that match is set for SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar certainly isn't the only person that's been intertwined with Reigns in the past few months.

The creative could go in multiple directions with Reigns' return to WWE programming. On that note, here are a few things that might happen during the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion's appearance on Smackdown.

#3 The seeds are planted for Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

The promotional poster for the Clash at the Castle event currently features Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns. While the cards are always subject to change, some fans speculate that Drew and Roman are set to do battle on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

This certainly isn't a stretch. For one, they're both advertised for the show. But more importantly, Reigns and McIntyre briefly feuded with each other during the buildup to WrestleMania Backlash this year. The Scottish Warrior also challenged The Tribal Chief earlier this year for a future world title match.

September 3 is a little less than two months away and while Reigns' main focus is on Brock at the moment, that doesn't rule out rekindling his beef with Drew slightly earlier than expected. The former rivals can confront each other on this week's show and possibly lay the foundation for their much-awaited rivalry.

#2 Another comical encounter with Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was once the underdog you couldn't help but root for. He then became some crazy conspiracy theorist who believed everyone was trying to hold him back. The former Intercontinental Champion is now an "honorary member" of The Bloodline.

If you've been keeping up with the Zayn/Bloodline storyline, you're probably already aware that this whole Honorary Uce mumbo jumbo is a joke. It might eventually lead to an unwarranted beatdown for the SmackDown star at the hands of The Usos.

Zayn recently attempted to win Money in the Bank to ensure no one would cash in on Roman. Unfortunately, those plans went down south as Theory secured the coveted briefcase. Fans will have to wait and see if the 37-year-old attempts to address his failure in front of The Tribal Chief on this week's show.

#1 Roman Reigns meets Theory

Theory proclaimed that he'd be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract after Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns tear each other limb from limb in their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

If you're a long-time wrestling fan, you're probably already aware that Theory's announcement can mean a number of different things. The Tribal Chief or The Beast Incarnate could launch a brutal assault on the 24-year-old to eliminate the threat of a potential cash-in at the show.

On the other hand, it could also lead to a successful cash-in, with Theory pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Regardless of what goes down at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns may come face-to-face with Theory before the event to add a sense of intrigue and suspense to the world championship match on July 30.

