3 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (June 13, 2022)

The fallout episode of RAW following Hell in a Cell received positive feedback from both fans and critics. The episode saw Finn Balor turn heel to join The Judgment Day before the faction turned on The Master Manipulator, Edge. On top of that, the creative team did well in laying down the breadcrumbs for several fresh feuds.

The promotion will look to carry forward the momentum from last week when RAW emanates live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Monday, June 13.

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will face Ezekiel on the upcoming episode of the red brand. On top of that, the episode is expected to feature qualifying matches for the Men's and Women's MITB ladder matches.

Without further ado, here are three things that the promotion could be planning for this Monday night:

#3 Rhea Ripley lays waste to Bianca Belair on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw Rhea Ripley defeat Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan to become Bianca Belair's next challenger.

Given her recent dominant run as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day, it doesn't come as a surprise that WWE has decided to push her into the main event scene. Fans can expect the creative team to start building on this feud starting this Monday.

Rhea Ripley could lay waste to Bianca Belair in the upcoming episode to kick off the feud. The creative team could have the former RAW Women's Champion beat the living daylights out of the current champ to draw heat.

#2 Theory costs Bobby Lashley his qualifying bout for the Men's MITB Ladder match

The previous episode saw Bobby Lashley kick Theory out of the ring following a heated exchange. Given how things unfolded last week, expect an agitated Theory to hit back at The Almighty this Monday night.

WWE could have Lashley feature in a qualifying bout for the Men's MITB Ladder match only for Theory to interrupt. The current US Champ could show up to distract The Almighty, costing him his match and a potential spot in the MITB ladder match.

This would not only help Theory draw reactions from the crowd but would also set up their feud beautifully.

#1 Seth Rollins becomes the first RAW superstar to qualify for the Men's MITB ladder match

Seth & Becky both becoming Mr. & Mrs. Money In The Bank in Vegas makes all the sense in the world, with how Rollins losing all three in a row to Cody and Lynch having her downfall.

With Cody Rhodes out of action due to injury, the Rollins vs. Rhodes saga seems to be on a halt for the time being. Given The Architect isn't involved in any angles at the moment, the odds of him being in the Men's MITB Ladder match seem pretty high.

Expect Rollins to earn the same on the upcoming episode. WWE could have the former MITB winner win his qualifying match to secure a spot in the Men's MITB Ladder match. Who knows, we might witness a high-profile Lashley vs. Rollins for a spot in the ladder match this Monday night.

