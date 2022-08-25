3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (August 26, 2022) 

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre took out Roman Reigns. Elsewhere on the show, Sheamus became the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, and Ronda Rousey was escorted out of the arena in handcuffs.

It was another power-packed episode for the blue brand, and fans would want the upcoming episode to follow suit. This week's show will be hosted by the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on August 26, 2022.

WWE announced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin for the episode. Also, a second-chance fatal four-way between Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Xia Li & Shotzi vs. Doudrop & Nikki vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville to decide the last semi-finalist of the Women's Tag Team Titles tournament is also scheduled for Friday night.

On that note, let's take a look at three things that the upcoming show could have in store for the WWE Universe:

#3. Ronda Rousey forces Adam Pearce to revoke her suspension by taking him hostage

The previous episode of SmackDown witnessed Rousey trying to hijack the show until her suspension was revoked. However, it wasn't meant to be as The Rowdy One was escorted out of the arena after getting into a physical tussle with the officials.

Fans can expect something similar to unfold on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The creative team could have Ronda take Adam Pearce hostage, forcing him to revoke her suspension.

Truth be told, Ronda Rousey's stock has skyrocketed since then, thanks to her spectacular performances and some wise booking decisions since dropping the title to Liv Morgan. The Rowdy One never looked more confident while delivering her promos and this was the version of Ronda that fans had been craving to see.

#2. Liv Morgan hits back at Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Liv Morgan took on Shotzi in singles action on last week's edition of the blue brand. While the current champion made easy work of her challenger, the night didn't end too well for her.

Following her win, Morgan was brutally attacked by her WWE Clash at the Castle opponent, Shayna Baszler. The former NXT Champion stood on the champion's arm, warning her that she was going to break it on September 3 to win the title.

Given how things unfolded last week, we can expect a spirited comeback from Liv Morgan on the upcoming episode.

#1. The Bloodline takes out Drew McIntyre

The main event of the previous episode of SmackDown had Drew McIntyre get the better of Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior laid out the undisputed champion with a devastating Claymore.

This time, however, fans can expect an irate Roman Reigns to look to exact revenge on his challenger on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Head of the Table could join forces with The Usos to land a vicious attack on McIntyre.

The creative team could have The Bloodline take out The Scottish Warrior, sending a stern warning in the process.

