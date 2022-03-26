3 interesting things that could happen on WWE RAW before WrestleMania 38 (March 28, 2022)

The previous episode of RAW received a lukewarm response from WWE fans and critics.

The event saw Kevin Owens trolling the RAW crowd by showing up dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin. The highlight of the show was the main event between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. The duo had a great showing as they impressed the WWE Universe in what was a power-packed match.

While the show had its moments, it felt underwhelming for the most part. The event lacked any major one-on-one action apart from the main event. On top of that, WWE's continued struggle to add meaning to the women's tag team division was evident.

Nonetheless, WWE would like to bounce back next week on the go-home episode of RAW. The show will emanate live from the PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA.

Without further ado, here are three interesting things that could happen on RAW before we head into the Show of Shows.

#3. Logan Paul attacks Rey Mysterio

The previous episode of RAW saw The Miz attack Rey Mysterio. The former WWE Champion then snatched Mysterio's mask off, standing tall over him.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that The Miz will now face Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

An interesting twist the creative could have is Logan Paul attacking Rey Mysterio, only for Dominik to make the save. However, another weak showing would seriously undermine the Mysterios, and so the father-son duo are expected to stand tall over the Miz & Logan to hype their highly anticipated match for WrestleMania 38.

#2. Seth Rollins gets thrown out of the arena

The previous episode of RAW saw Seth Rollins trying to take AJ Styles' spot in his match against Edge for the Show of Shows. However, it was not meant to be as Rollins faced a heartbreaking loss via disqualification after a brutal attack by Edge on Styles.

Rollins then went on a tirade, warning that he will hijack the next RAW if he doesn't get to feature on the WrestleMania card. This has certainly amped up the excitement among the fans.

While Cody Rhodes is expected to face The Architect at WrestleMania 38, reports suggest that WWE is saving the former's return for the pay-per-view. This rules out Cody showing up on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Nonetheless, Creative could have Seth Rollins feature on the show to wreak havoc. This could then lead to him being escorted out of the arena. Expect the creative to add a lot of theatrics to grab eyeballs.

#1. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns engage in a brawl

This week's SmackDown saw Brock Lesnar destroy Roman Reigns' locker. While the latter retreated once again, this could change in the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will feature on the upcoming episode of RAW to carry forward their feud. Given it's the last week on the road to WrestleMania, expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in hyping the feud.

Given The Beast has had a history of engaging in epic brawls against his opponents, WWE could repeat the same to hype things up. A potential brawl just days before their highly-anticipated clash at WrestleMania would certainly be best for business.

