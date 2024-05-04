3 things John Cena can do at WWE Backlash France

At WrestleMania 40, John Cena returned to WWE and helped Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cena's return at The Grandest Stage of Them All received a great response and many wondered when he would return to the Stamford-based promotion again.

If reports are to be believed, the wait to see the 16-time champion won't be long. As per reports, John Cena is in France ahead of WWE Backlash. This means French fans along with wrestling fans worldwide might see Cena making an appearance at the PLE.

In this article, we will look at three things John Cena could do if he appeared at WWE Backlash 2024.

John Cena can cut a promo and share a segment with a star

When it comes to John Cena, WWE does not need to book him in a feud or give him a match to get the crowd going. Cena's presence is more than enough for wrestling fans to erupt. Hence, at Backlash in France, there is a chance the former WWE Champion might just appear to cut a promo.

This promo could be something similar to what the 16-time Champion did at Money in the Bank in England. At the time, Cena had also targeted Grayson Waller. Maybe this time around he could simply come out and give Rhodes a bigger push.

John Cena can interfere in the match between Randy Orton & Kevin Owens against The Bloodline

When Randy Orton and Kevin Owens face The Bloodline at Backlash in France, they will have to be aware of potential threats the faction can cause. Just as Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga a few weeks ago, there is a chance he could bring out WWE's new signing Jacob Fatu this time.

If he does something like that and The Bloodline has an unfair advantage, Cena could come out and help even the odds. Given the history Cena has with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, such a moment would be perfect for a cameo by the veteran.

Help Cody Rhodes win if The O.C. interfere to favor AJ Styles

While AJ Styles has a strained relationship with The O.C., as of today it's a matter of the past. In fact, The O.C. must look to help Styles so that they can get on his good side and be a team again. By doing so, they will also be able to get more screen time.

Thus, if The O.C. does help Styles in trying to overcome Cody Rhodes, Cena could come out and help The American Nightmare even the odds. This potential scenario could set up a brilliant promo from Cena and Rhodes.

