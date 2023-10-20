3 things Kevin Owens can do on SmackDown

Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso. The Prizefighter was introduced to the blue brand by the new General Manager, Nick Aldis, last Friday. Owens made a statement upon his arrival by taking out Dominik Mysterio with a Stunner.

Nick Aldis explained on WWE Digital Exclusive that he wanted Owens to have a fresh start, and that is one of the reasons he brought him to SmackDown. KO’s departure from RAW left Sami Zayn without his best friend and tag team partner.

Now that we have had a recap of Owens' return to SmackDown, let’s discuss the three things he could do on the blue brand this Friday.

#3. Have a match with Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens never saw eye to eye on RAW. Dirty Dom and Mami even cost Owens and Zayn their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback 2023.

Mysterio has often been at the receiving end of the Stunner, and he might get hit with another one on SmackDown this week. It is possible that Dominik could show up once again on the blue brand to set up a match against his bitter rival.

#2. Kevin Owens confronts The Bloodline

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have been fighting against each other for years. The pair had an excellent feud during the pandemic. They reignited their rivalry at the tail-end of 2022. Owens unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for his title at Royal Rumble 2023.

The Prizefighter might find himself face-to-face with The Bloodline on SmackDown this week. It is possible that KO could get involved in a confrontation with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in the lead-up to a potential feud with Roman Reigns.

#1. Reunite with John Cena

Kevin Owens made his main roster debut at the expense of John Cena in 2015. The pair had an excellent trilogy of matches at Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, and Battleground. They had also teamed up against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown in December 2022.

Owens can potentially reunite with Cena inside the ring or during a backstage segment on SmackDown this week. Both superstars have problems related to The Bloodline, and they can join forces to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the blue brand.

What would be the most optimum way for Kevin Owens to go in WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

