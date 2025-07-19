3 Things we learned from Cody Rhodes & John Cena contract signing segment on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown this week was main-evented by the Cody Rhodes and John Cena contract signing segment for their upcoming bout at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare destroyed The Franchise Player and forced him to put his signature on the contract.John Cena refused to be part of The Biggest Party of The Summer, citing being physically and mentally exhausted as the reason. Despite this, Cena vs. Rhodes in a Street Fight match was made official for SummerSlam 2025.In this article, we will discuss three things we learned from this high-profile segment on Friday Night SmackDown.#3. Cody Rhodes' heel turn is on the horizonThe American Nightmare's potential heel turn was teased during this segment on SmackDown this week. It happened when Rhodes voiced his regret of having flinched previously, which he wouldn't repeat this time against Cena. Additionally, he attacked The Last Real Champion with the Undisputed WWE Title.This changed, seemingly frustrated behaviour from Cody is a big sign of a forthcoming villainous turn. It points out that a heel turn is seemingly on the horizon for the former Undisputed WWE Champion, with SummerSlam 2025 being the ideal location.#2. Cena doesn't want to defend his title at SummerSlamThe Cenation Leader refused to be part of The Biggest Party of The Summer, citing extraneous reasons for the same. However, it's crucial to note that Cena never rejected the idea of defending his title against the 40-year-old star. While Cena tried to reject the SummerSlam match, he asserted he would defend his title against Cody at Clash in Paris.It means that the 17x World Champion has no intention to be part of the forthcoming premium live event. This angle could even bring some last-minute twist at SummerSlam in this Street Fight. The upcoming edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer will be a historic show since this will be the first time the PLE will be a two-night affair, and also the only PLE to go two nights other than WrestleMania. #1. John Cena's babyface turn teased on WWE SmackDownWhen John Cena walked out on SmackDown for the contract signing segment, curiously, there was no trash talk from his side. The Last Real Champion straight up told Cody about him having to film for Netflix and hence not being able to compete at SummerSlam.He even granted Rhodes the opportunity to face him at Clash in Paris by stating that The Prodigal Son deserved this match. Fans instantly noticed that Cena's words did not sound like those of a villainous star. This sparked the debate that WWE has dropped hints for the upcoming potential babyface turn of the Undisputed WWE Champion.There is also significant buzz about a double turn at SummerSlam 2025, where Cody Rhodes might turn heel and Cena reverts to being his heroic character once again.It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the coming days before culminating at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in less than two weeks.