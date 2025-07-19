  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 3 Things we learned from Cody Rhodes & John Cena contract signing segment on WWE SmackDown

3 Things we learned from Cody Rhodes & John Cena contract signing segment on WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:55 GMT
SmackDown
Cody Rhodes stood tall on SmackDown against John Cena [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown this week was main-evented by the Cody Rhodes and John Cena contract signing segment for their upcoming bout at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare destroyed The Franchise Player and forced him to put his signature on the contract.

Ad

John Cena refused to be part of The Biggest Party of The Summer, citing being physically and mentally exhausted as the reason. Despite this, Cena vs. Rhodes in a Street Fight match was made official for SummerSlam 2025.

In this article, we will discuss three things we learned from this high-profile segment on Friday Night SmackDown.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

#3. Cody Rhodes' heel turn is on the horizon

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The American Nightmare's potential heel turn was teased during this segment on SmackDown this week. It happened when Rhodes voiced his regret of having flinched previously, which he wouldn't repeat this time against Cena. Additionally, he attacked The Last Real Champion with the Undisputed WWE Title.

This changed, seemingly frustrated behaviour from Cody is a big sign of a forthcoming villainous turn. It points out that a heel turn is seemingly on the horizon for the former Undisputed WWE Champion, with SummerSlam 2025 being the ideal location.

Ad

#2. Cena doesn't want to defend his title at SummerSlam

Ad

The Cenation Leader refused to be part of The Biggest Party of The Summer, citing extraneous reasons for the same. However, it's crucial to note that Cena never rejected the idea of defending his title against the 40-year-old star. While Cena tried to reject the SummerSlam match, he asserted he would defend his title against Cody at Clash in Paris.

It means that the 17x World Champion has no intention to be part of the forthcoming premium live event. This angle could even bring some last-minute twist at SummerSlam in this Street Fight. The upcoming edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer will be a historic show since this will be the first time the PLE will be a two-night affair, and also the only PLE to go two nights other than WrestleMania.

Ad

#1. John Cena's babyface turn teased on WWE SmackDown

Ad

When John Cena walked out on SmackDown for the contract signing segment, curiously, there was no trash talk from his side. The Last Real Champion straight up told Cody about him having to film for Netflix and hence not being able to compete at SummerSlam.

He even granted Rhodes the opportunity to face him at Clash in Paris by stating that The Prodigal Son deserved this match. Fans instantly noticed that Cena's words did not sound like those of a villainous star. This sparked the debate that WWE has dropped hints for the upcoming potential babyface turn of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

There is also significant buzz about a double turn at SummerSlam 2025, where Cody Rhodes might turn heel and Cena reverts to being his heroic character once again.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the coming days before culminating at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in less than two weeks.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications