3 Things might happen at Money in the Bank 2019

Money in the Bank 2019

Money in the Bank is the first main WWE pay-per-view, programmed to take place on 19th May 2019, in Connecticut. Money in the Bank PPV is one of the most entertaining programs of the year. It always has some marvellous action-filled high flying matches for the MITB briefcase which almost guarantees a future World Championship. WrestleMania 35 is now over with and Vince McMahon will be moving forward to a fresh start.

The Women's Money in the Bank match has also been introduced, and the fans still want to see a remarkable run with the contract from the highly talented women's division. As we all know the Money in the Bank PPV has started to form up to its card, and soon we might get the participants too.

Money in the Bank contract is very important in a superstar's career. Remember when Seth Rollins won the contract and went on to cash in at the Grandest Stage of Them All? Or his Shield Brother, Dean Ambrose gaining the MITB and cashing in on the same night? So, let's have a look at 3 things that might happen at Money in the Bank PPV 2019.

#3 AJ Styles or Seth Rollins Heel Turn

AJ Styles won his first championship as a heel in the WWE

If I had to choose between one of Styles or Rollins to turn heel, turning AJ Styles heel makes much more sense. 'The Man' Seth Rollins is the face of the flagship show, RAW. After he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year, and WWE won't be turning him heel any time soon. On the contrary, Styles becoming a bad guy could be a blessing in disguise. We all know how good AJ Styles is when he becomes a bad guy.

The big obstacle in this contest right now is that both AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are both loved by the WWE Universe and also highly ranked babyfaces. There is no doubt in my mind, these two can pull off astonishing wrestling matches inside the squared circle just with their sheer hostility and skills, but a proper heel vs face strategy would unquestionably make the story compelling.

