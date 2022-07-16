3 things Pat McAfee could do in his WWE career

Pat McAfee has been one of the brightest spots in WWE for a while now. His commentary skills and energy have been praised by one and all, resulting in him signing a new contract.

McAfee signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE on Thursday. Since joining SmackDown in April last year, the company has profited from his mainstream appeal and work with Michael Cole.

The contract terms were not disclosed, but the former NFL punter could become vital to the blue brand and WWE going forward.

However, no one thinks that Mr. McAfee will sit behind the announce desk for the rest of his contract. WWE offers multiple avenues of work, and that is something he could look to take advantage of.

On that note, we present three things Pat McAfee could do in his WWE career.

#3. On our list of things that Pat McAfee could do in the future in WWE: Becoming a full-time WWE Superstar

Pat McAfee has incredible in-ring skills for someone who hasn't trained to become a professional wrestler. In the brief time, he has done wrestling-related things, he dropped everyone's jaws.

McAfee has all the tools to become a full-time top WWE Superstar. He has fantastic promo skills and solid in-ring craft. When it comes to matches, the two he had in NXT were bangers. The recent ones against Theory and then Mr. McMahon were also a delight to watch.

After a couple of training sessions, McAfee could convincingly become a member of the main roster. We do not doubt that he will become incredibly successful should he switch to full-time wrestling.

#2. Taking up the role of an authority figure

Most authority figures in WWE are, for the lack of a better word, bland. They are cookie-cutter personnel who show up only to book matches "RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW, TONIGHT!"

It is time for WWE to spice things up on that front, which is where Pat McAfee comes in.

McAfee would make for a fantastic executive of the product. His no-hoots-given approach and lack of hesitation to taunt heels would make him a massive hit with the WWE Universe.

He could also be presented as a bright and sharp boss who wouldn't be fooled by in-ring foul play and would take action if he saw some cheating.

#1. Managing a WWE Superstar

We are not lying when we say that Pat McAfee can cut a promo better than most people on the WWE roster. The man's mic skills are amazing, and he could translate that to representing superstars on shows.

McAfee being a manager is an idea WWE must explore at some point. It doesn't matter if he is speaking for faces or heels because he can be trusted to cater to either dynamic in his promos.

The former NFL punter is already gold in commentary, which means stepping into the ring to deliver words for his clients would be a cakewalk for him.

There are quite a few superstars on the roster who could use a fiery talker like McAfee in their corner. Seeing him dissing Happy Corbin recently, we are getting excited at the thought of seeing it every week.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far