3 reasons why Pat McAfee should become a full-time WWE Superstar & 2 why he shouldn't 

Pat McAfee wrestled his first match on the main roster at WrestleMania 38. He showed the world that he meant business by putting on a phenomenal performance from start to finish.

McAfee thrilled with his moves and in-ring work, backing his fantastic promos in the buildup to WrestleMania. Seeing what he has achieved, many have called for him to make the transition into full-time wrestling.

While that is a possibility WWE would be wise to consider, it does come with pros and cons. The SmackDown commentator has excelled both in the ring and in his current position, and accordingly must be picked for what he does better.

In that regard, here are three reasons why Pat McAfee should become a full-time WWE Superstar, and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#5. Why Pat McAfee should become a full-time wrestler: He is great in the ring and at promos

McAfee backs his excellent talk with great in-ring game

In the brief time that Pat McAfee has done wrestling-related things, he has been excellent. From a stellar promo game to solid in-ring craft, he has everything it takes to become a successful WWE Superstar.

While McAfee is not exactly the finished product, what he has shown in the matches he has wrestled has many sold on him. His two matches in NXT were expertly contested and showcased his strengths. However, it was his jump off the WarGames structure that had everyone shocked and in awe.

A few more sessions of practice, and the former NFL punter could convincingly become a member of the main roster. If he makes the jump to wrestling, we are confident he will become a success story.

#4. Why he should not become a full-time wrestler: His commentary act is phenomenal

As good as Pat McAfee is in the ring, he is an even better commentator. His two-person act with Michael Cole has given us some very entertaining moments on SmackDown and made the show even more exciting to watch.

Fans have had issues with dull WWE commentary for years. However, McAfee has lent some much-needed energy and passion to the table. The things he says and the screams he delivers have all been praised by viewers.

While the host of the Pat McAfee show would do great as a wrestler, he is a gold mine on commentary and should perhaps stick to the announce table.

#3. Why he should become a full-time wrestler: It would draw in more viewers to the WWE product

A lot of fans tuned in to watch McAfee go at it with Austin Theory

WWE had Pat McAfee take to the ring at WrestleMania hoping that it would increase viewership. It worked like a charm, with his feud and match against Austin Theory becoming one of the most anticipated contests 'Mania had on offer.

McAfee is famous outside Vince McMahon's circle as well, and his following will tune in anytime he wrestles. He hosts a popular podcast called The Pat McAfee Show, and has hosted the likes of McMahon and Brock Lesnar. During his time as a football player, he made two Pro Bowls and became an All-Pro in 2014.

The sports analyst is a draw and is capable of putting more eyes on the WWE product. As such, the company considering the possibility of adding him to their wrestling ranks is not a bad shout.

#2. Why he shouldn't become a full-time wrestler: He could come in at the expense of other budding superstars

McAfee could take the spotlight away from other talented superstars

Pat McAfee becoming a full-time WWE Superstar is great and probably what's best for business, but there's no denying that it would take away a spot from a rising star. With many superstars waiting in the wings to make a name for themselves, his introduction could hinder their development.

There are many superstars from NXT and the Performance Center who could do wonders in WWE. The company also has a bloated roster, and that is despite mass releases in the last year. While McAfee would be a great addition, he is not a necessary one.

#1. Why he should become a full-time wrestler: It would allow him to accomplish his dream

Pat McAfee has made no secret of his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. The 2009 NFL Draft put an end to his pursuit, and it would be years before he could give wrestling another shot.

McAfee's passion for wrestling is huge. He even owns a wrestling ring which he uses to train and learn moves in. In an interview, he revealed how he has been a fan all his life.

“I used to sit in my room — I grew up in a very blue-collar family, and every Monday night was my escape. I’d watch [WCW’s Monday Night] 'Nitro' and [WWE’s Monday Night] 'Raw,' and I would see the Nature Boy [Ric Flair] talking about limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’, all that stuff. And you’d hear the Rock and his persona and his image and Triple-H, Stone Cold … those are the guys I wanted to be. My dream was always to become a professional wrestler. I kicked a football one day and found out it would go real far and a business decision kind of took me that way. But wrestling is still on my mind.”

It would be a great and inspiring story if McAfee could become a full-time wrestler in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The former football punter making it in the WWE would be a great conclusion to his many years of hard work.

