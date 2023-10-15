3 things Randy Orton can do at WWE Survivor Series 2023

The imminent return of Randy Orton is now nearly on the horizon following recent reports about his potential comeback date. According to the latest reports, WWE is eyeing this year's Survivor Series 2023 as the targeted event for the Viper's return to the company.

For those unaware, this year's Survivor Series Premium Live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

With the possibility of Orton's return at Survivor Series, let's discuss three things the Apex Predator can do upon his long-awaited comeback at this year's Survivor Series PLE.

#3. Randy Orton could return as a mystery member in the WarGames match

One of the potential scenarios for Orton upon his return to Survivor Series is to emerge as the mystery participant in a WarGames match. Reports suggest that this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event will likely feature the double-cage structure, similar to the setup from the previous year.

During last year's Survivor Series WarGames, Team Belair emerged victorious against Team Damage CTRL in a thrilling WarGames match that kicked off the night. The main event witnessed The Bloodline triumph over The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in an epic encounter.

Therefore, The Viper could potentially make a significant impact in the Men's WarGames match this year, particularly if the babyface team requires a surprise addition to their lineup. This could serve as one of the most exciting ways to reintroduce Randy Orton to the squared circle.

#2. Triple H could introduce Randy Orton's return after holding a special announcement segment

Another potential scenario for The Viper could be to engage in a dedicated return segment of his own. However, to make this highly anticipated comeback truly special, WWE could incorporate Triple H into the mix.

One possibility could involve the company initially announcing the Chief Content Officer for a special segment during the Survivor Series, teasing a significant announcement from Triple H during the premium live event.

Ultimately, the big reveal from the King of Kings could be none other than the return of Randy Orton to the company. An introduction from Triple H would undoubtedly give fans an exhilarating moment, given the rich history and dynamic between Triple H and Orton from their shared past.

#1. Randy Orton could confront the World Champions after their match

Upon his return at Survivor Series, The Viper could also choose to confront the World Champions following their respective bouts. Currently, Seth Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Championship and is prominently featured on the promotional poster for Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is speculated to be a part of this iconic premium live event. Randy Orton's confrontation with either Seth Rollins or Reigns would likely set up a world title match for The Apex Predator upon his return.

However, confronting Reigns appears to be the more plausible scenario compared to challenging Rollins. This is due to the history of The Bloodline's involvement in Orton's injury and subsequent absence from WWE television. Given this storyline, Orton seeking revenge from the Samoan faction upon his comeback seems a likely direction.