3 things Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could do on WWE SmackDown 

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes put up a spirited performance to win the 30-man competition. Entering the match at #15, The American Nightmare faced some serious competition. However, he was able to prevail through his competition and win the Royal Rumble.

Following his victory, the WWE Universe is interested in knowing who Cody Rhodes will face at WrestleMania 40. While that is still a mystery, Rhodes will be making an appearance on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Fans expect him to interact with Roman Reigns during this upcoming appearance. However, before he does that, there is also a chance he could meet up with his former stablemate Randy Orton. Back in the day, Rhodes and Orton were part of a faction named Legacy.

In this article, we will look at four things Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could do if they reunite on the upcoming episode of SmackDown:

#3. Randy Orton could convince Cody Rhodes to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted a promo by Cody Rhodes and did his best to convince the latter to face him at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes replied to The Visionary by saying he would think about his offer. On SmackDown, Randy Orton could push Rhodes to consider the offer from Rollins.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Orton was close to beating Roman Reigns for the title. However, interference from Solo Sikoa prevented him from winning. Hence, to avenge his loss against Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Orton could convince The American Nightmare to choose Seth Rollins.

#2. Face each other in a singles match

After losing despite being inches closer to victory, Randy Orton would surely want to avenge his defeat. However, Rhodes' Royal Rumble victory has put the chances of Orton receiving a rematch in serious jeopardy.

Therefore, on tonight's SmackDown episode, Orton could challenge Rhodes to a No. 1 contender's match if the latter chooses to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. While Rhodes would not be obliged to accept, given his character and the respect he has for Orton, fans could see him fight The Viper.

#1. Team up for a potential mega match at Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been friends for the longest time. While they have developed a great bond over the years, the fact that they have common enemies on SmackDown. This is another reason the WWE Universe could witness the duo come together.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, fans could witness Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton team up once again to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Elimination Chamber. This potential match at the PLE could be announced in the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

