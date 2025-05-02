3 things Randy Orton could do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Randy Orton is advertised for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Des Moines, Iowa. The legend will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 next weekend.

The Legend Killer is heading into the title match with a ton of momentum. He planted Cena with an RKO out of nowhere last Friday night on SmackDown and could get the better of the 47-year-old at the PLE on March 10.

Listed below are three things Randy Orton could do on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

#3. Randy Orton might suggest a stipulation for his title match at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash next weekend in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The Viper could call SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to the ring for a conversation tonight on the blue brand.

Orton may decide to apologize to Aldis for hitting him with an RKO earlier this month and suggest that he battle John Cena in a Steel Cage match at Backlash. The legend could note that the cage would help prevent anyone from interfering in the match and reference Travis Scott getting involved to help John Cena become Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

#2. He could send a warning to John Cena

John Cena has claimed that he will be taking the Undisputed WWE Championship home with him once he retires from in-ring competition. The Cenation Leader shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber to align with The Rock and Travis Scott.

Randy Orton may deliver a warning to John Cena during tonight's edition of SmackDown. He could vow to capture the title from Cena at Backlash and might also suggest that he would be retiring his rival early by unleashing a beatdown on him next weekend.

#1. Cody Rhodes could return to give Randy Orton a pep talk

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes has not been seen on WWE television since being defeated by John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare may make his return tonight on SmackDown to have a discussion with Randy Orton ahead of his clash with Cena at Backlash.

Orton and Rhodes formed a bond last year as they both battled Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter took out The Apex Predator with a Piledriver, causing him to miss several months of action. Rhodes avenged Orton by defeating Owens in a grueling match at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Rhodes could tell Orton that he knows he has what it takes to end Cena's title reign at the PLE next Saturday night. This would be a good way to bring Cody Rhodes back to television, and it may lead to him challenging Cena for the title again down the line.

