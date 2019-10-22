3 Things RAW got right this week (October 21st)

Rollins and Carrillo

With only a week and a half to go before Crown Jewel, this week's episode of RAW was fun and chaotic in some ways. Though nothing stood out, it's clear that they are focusing on new talents and the future of the brand.

There were no women's matches on the show this week. Lana and Zelina Vega were the only women on the entire show, as most of the high profile women had other obligations to fulfill. Therefore, we saw many men get opportunities that they normally wouldn't get.

We saw the RAW in-ring debuts of former 205 Live star Humberto Carrillo and former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. There was also a return during the main event, which set up the next feud for the United States Championship.

With that said, let's look at three things that made RAW great this week.

#3 Quality matches

Today's WWE product is weak and not comparable to the product of yesteryear. The stories and characters aren't as compelling as they once were, but it's not a doubt that today's roster is very strong in terms of the actual wrestling. Being home to some of the best wrestlers in the world, the company has the potential to showcase good matches every week.

This week's episode saw Andrade take on the returning Sin Cara in what was a fun match. They merged well and told a decent story with Zelina Vega getting involved to give the win to Andrade. It looks like they are building Andrade for something big.

Another match that was great on the show was between the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and debutant Humberto Carrillo. Even though the crowd was pretty silent during the match, the two men put on a thrilling match. Rollins was the victor, but Carrillo showcased his impressive skill-set.

