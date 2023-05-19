3 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns, the leader of The Bloodline, likes to remain in control of every aspect of it. However, since The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39, he hasn’t been present much alongside The Bloodline. On the Friday Night SmackDown that aired on May 12, 2023, The Tribal Chief returned to the blue brand.

During his promo with The Bloodline, Roman Reigns ruthlessly berated The Usos, demanding nothing less than an apology and shoving Jimmy Uso in the face. To add insult to injury, The Tribal Chief declared it would be Solo Sikoa and himself taking on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team titles at Night of Champions.

Considering The Tribal Chief has already demeaned The Usos in front of the entire WWE Universe, curiosity begs to know what he can do on SmackDown on May 19, 2023.

Here are three things that Roman Reigns can do on the blue brand:

#3. Roman Reigns threatens to remove The Usos from The Bloodline

It’s crystal clear that The Tribal Chief cares more about bringing all the titles back to The Bloodline rather than his actual blood relatives. His announcement regarding Night of Champions even infuriated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Unfortunately, his frustration towards The Usos hasn’t completely faded. He’s still extremely disappointed and probably will take harsher steps to teach them a lesson.

One of the things he can do to break their spirit is remove them from The Bloodline. This would make them feel like they’re not family anymore, especially when family and blood are the most important in the Samoan culture.

#2. The Bloodline ambushes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Even though Owens and Zayn were drafted to WWE RAW during Draft 2023, they still have to defend the Undisputed tag team titles on both shows. So, their presence on the blue brand isn’t unnatural.

If they show up on Friday, Roman Reigns can ambush them with the help of Solo Sikoa, and maybe even The Usos. His anger and frustration towards The Bloodline losing the Undisputed Tag Team titles isn’t limited to The Usos but extends to the current champions as well.

Furthermore, he had given Sami Zayn the status of an honorary Uce and welcomed him into The Bloodline. Zayn’s betrayal still stings like a scorpion’s bite, and he wouldn’t let go of any opportunity that enables him to demolish Zayn.

#1. WWE informs him about defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Night of Champions

One of the reasons Triple H announced the new World Heavyweight Championship as an exclusive belt for RAW is because Roman Reigns refused to pull double duty by defending the title regularly. Keeping that in mind, he could be under the impression that he wouldn’t have to be in the ring for two different matches during Night of Champions.

However, WWE has made it clear that every title will be on the line at Night of Champions, and that includes the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With that rule in mind, Reigns should defend the title, especially with Night of Champions, being the 1000th day of his title reign.

On Friday Night SmackDown, someone from WWE, maybe Adam Pearce or Triple H, could potentially inform Roman Reigns about the double duty he’s being booked for during Night of Champions.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes