3 things Solo Sikoa can do on his WWE SmackDown return - Feud with returning legend, new Bloodline member?

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa will be making his first appearance in the company since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. The company announced the appearance of the Bloodline Enforcer last week, using graphics reminiscent of Roman Reigns for his advertisement.

So, with Sikoa making his appearance on tonight's show after his doinant victory, let's discuss three things the Bloodline member can do on today's edition of the Blue brand.

#3. AJ Styles might confront Solo Sikoa on SmackDown tonight

One potential scenario that might unfold on tonight's show involves the return of AJ Styles, who might confront Solo Sikoa. The reason behind this stems from the last appearance of the Phenomenal One, where he was attacked by the Enforcer and Jimmy Uso, resulting in Styles being taken to the hospital.

Seeking revenge, the former WWE Champion might make his return on tonight's edition of Friday Nights and eventually confront Sikoa. This confrontation could also set up a match for Solo Sikoa at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Survivor Series 2023 WarGames.

#2. Solo might introduce a new Bloodline member

Another potential development that the Enforcer might initiate is the introduction of a new Bloodline member on tonight's show. The latest addition to the Samoan faction could be Ava Raine, who has teased her arrival in the main roster on multiple occasions.

With Paul Heyman also announced for the upcoming show, he and Sikoa might introduce Ava to the Samoan faction. This scenario would add another major twist to the ongoing narrative of the Bloodline Saga.

#1. Sikoa might attack LA Knight to aid Jimmy Uso

LA Knight issued a challenge to Jimmy Uso last week, seeking revenge for Jimmy's interference that cost him the title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The Samoan star accepted the challenge, leading to a scheduled match between these two on today's show.

Another potential move for Solo Sikoa might be to provide assistance to Jimmy Uso during the match, helping him secure victory over the Megastar. Alternatively, if Jimmy loses the match, Solo Sikoa might launch a post-match assault on LA Knight, setting the stage for AJ Styles' return to rescue the Megastar against the Bloodline members.

If this scenario unfolds, it could lead to a tag team match at Survivor Series Premium Live Event, where Styles and Knight team up to face Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

This sequence might further progress to a match between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, with a potential ideal location being the Royal Rumble 2024.

What do you think Solo Sikoa has in store for SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

