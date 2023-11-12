Roman Reigns' presence felt on WWE SmackDown: subtle clue you may have missed

Roman Reigns appears to be on a WWE hiatus again, as the Tribal Chief is not currently advertised for any upcoming shows or premium live events, except for WrestleMania 40. However, despite his absence, the recent fallout show of SmackDown following Crown Jewel seemingly featured a reference to Reigns through the graphics template used for Solo Sikoa.

For those unaware, after a dominant victory against John Cena at Crown Jewel, the Bloodline Enforcer was absent from the latest edition of the blue brand. However, WWE announced during the show that Sikoa would be making his return next week on Friday Nights.

Notably, the graphics used to advertise Sikoa's return resembled those typically used for Roman Reigns' appearances on SmackDown. Fans quickly noticed the similarity, leading to comparisons between the Bloodline Enforcer and the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Some fans also criticized the treatment, suggesting that Sikoa, after his victory over Cena, was receiving similar high-status treatment to Roman Reigns.

The unfolding Bloodline saga in the coming weeks will be intriguing, especially as the Bloodline leader is expected to be absent for the rest of 2023

Roman Reigns next possible challenger after his return

The Tribal Chief is now anticipated to return to the ring at next year's Royal Rumble Premium Live event. Speculations suggest that his next challenger will be none other than AJ Styles, who is reportedly making a comeback soon on the blue brand. The potential reason behind The Phenomenal One becoming the next challenger for Reigns' Undisputed Universal title is an angle that unfolded the last time Styles was on television.

During his last appearance, Styles fell victim to a backstage assault by members of the Samoan faction on SmackDown, creating a compelling storyline for him to challenge Reigns in the upcoming title defense, likely at Royal Rumble 2024. A feud between Styles and Roman Reigns would undoubtedly excite fans, given their history of delivering great matches in the company.

For those unaware, Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

However, with Roman currently absent from television, a potential scenario that could unfold might involve Styles confronting the members of The Bloodline, setting the stage for a match between Reigns and Styles for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the near future.

Additionally, next week's scheduled match between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight may see the return of AJ Styles, seeking revenge for the attack he suffered, potentially costing Jimmy in the process.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for us in upcoming shows amid the possibility of Styles' return.

