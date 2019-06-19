3 Things that can happen at WWE Stomping Grounds

The official poster for WWE Stomping Grounds

The inaugural edition of WWE Stomping Grounds is set to take the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington by storm this Sunday as WWE's brightest stars take centre-stage on the show. This event will stream live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

Thus far, 9 matches have been scheduled for the event and this event will feature stars from SmackDown Live, RAW and 205 Live.

At the event, Baron Corbin will look to dethrone Seth Rollins and become the Universal Champion. Corbin has the privilege to appoint a special guest referee of his choosing.

Kofi Kingston will look to dispatch his arch-rival, Dolph Ziggler, as the two stars battle inside a steel cage for the coveted WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns will take on Drew Mcintyre at the event too, while Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Alexa Bliss.

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's title against Lacey Evans and Ricochet will look to win his first title on the main roster as he squares off against Samoa Joe for the United States Championship.

However, the ticket sales for this event have been poor, partly due to declining fan interest. There's much to look forward to at WWE Stomping Grounds as this event will set the tone for WWE's biggest rivalries of the Summer.

#3 Ricochet wins the US title in a thriller

Samoa Joe is the current US champion

In one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the night, the high-flying Ricochet will take on the ruthless champion, Samoa Joe, in a match for the US title. These two stars are two of the best in-ring workers in WWE at the moment and a classic showdown between the two is almost inevitable.

There's a good chance that Ricochet could walk out of the event with the US title, but I wouldn't count out Joe, as he has proven to be a credible title holder. I would say that both stars have an equal chance of winning and this match could go either way. The unpredictability of this bout makes it even more must-see.

Ricochet hasn't done much of note on the main roster and I think it's time for Joe to move onto bigger things than the US title picture, so I think that Ricochet could defeat Joe to win the US title at Stomping Grounds.

