3 things that could happen at NXT Takeover: Toronto

Sanjay Dutta

This one is going to be a wild ride

This Saturday, WWE will officially kick-off SummerSlam when they present NXT Takeover: Toronto from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The 26th event in the Takeover chronology will feature the rubber match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. Elsewhere on the card, we have Shayna Baszler defending the NXT Women's Championship against Mia Yim and Candice LeRae taking on his long-time friend-turned- rival, Io Shirai.

Velveteen Dream will be defending his NXT North American Championship against Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat Match. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will be looking to regain the NXT Tag Team Championships as they square off against current champions, The Street Profits. And lastly, we would also see the finals of the NXT BreakOut Tournament with Cameron Grimes (fka Trevor Lee) taking on Jordan Myles (fka ACH) with the winner getting a title match of his choosing.

NXT has always delivered when it comes to Takeovers. With every passing event, it seems like NXT couldn't possibly top the previous one and somehow they manage to put a show for the ages. This year alone, WWE's 'developmental' brand has had two shows of the year contenders in the form of Takeover: New York and Takeover: XXV, with both of the events receiving widespread critical acclaim. NXT Takeover: Toronto promises to be no different and with such a stacked card, it could well turn out to be the best show of 2019.

Here are three things that could happen at NXT Takeover: Toronto:

#3 Mia Yim wins the NXT Women's Championship

Yim is a former TNA/IMPACT Knockouts Champion

Shayna Baszler has had a stranglehold over the NXT Women's Championship for well over a year now. The former Mixed Martial artist has defeated the likes of Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, and Io Shirai on her way to becoming one of the most dominant champions in NXT history. Baszler also has backup in the form of her fellow Horsewomen, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke, who have come to her aid time and time again.

Mia Yim has been on a roll for the past few months. After two back-to-back victories over Bianca Belair on NXT TV, Yim set her sights on Baszler and NXT Women's Championship. Unlike her previous opponents, Yim has been the aggressor in this feud by taking out Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke and leveling the playing field in the process.

The Women's division on the main roster has been in tatters following WrestleMania. The departure of Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks has led to a star deficit within the division. Names like Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss have tried to step up to the plate but sadly their matches haven't on the same level as they were a year prior.

Shayna Baszler has done everything there is do in NXT. She is the only two-time NXT Women's Champion and has had a title reign that will be hard to replicate. Baszler is main-roster ready in our opinion and could bring that much-needed star power to the division on either RAW or SmackDown.

Mia Yim has been one of the consistent female performers on the NXT roster. She is hugely over with the crowd and is someone who can take over the reins of Women's division from Baszler.

