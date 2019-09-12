3 things that could happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 12 Sep 2019, 19:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Clash of Champions

With SummerSlam firmly in the rear-view mirror and a hot fall of wrestling action ahead of us, WWE will kick off the action with their annual Clash of Champions pay-per-view which will emulate live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on the WWE Network. With this being the one night of the year that every title is on the line, this Sunday’s show is shaping up to be a good one. There are currently 11 matches scheduled for this Sunday’s show.

On the RAW side of the card, AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against Cedric Alexander. Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women’s Championship in a highly anticipated match against Sasha Banks. In the main events on the Red brand, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will pull double duty as they first defend their RAW Tag Team titles against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, then Rollins and Strowman go one-on-one for the Universal Championship.

On the SmackDown side of the card, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend the Women’s Tag Team titles against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Roman Reigns will take on Erick Rowan, Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Revival. In the main event for the Blue brand, Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

There will also be a Cruiserweight title match between Drew Gulak and Humberto Carrillo, The previously scheduled King of the Ring finals will take place next Monday on RAW instead of this Sunday.

With that being said, here are three things possible for this Sunday’s PPV:

#3 Randy Orton will end Kofi Kingston's WWE Title Reign

Will Randy Orton finally reclaim WWE Gold?

After a disappointing end to their match last month at SummerSlam, Randy Orton will once again challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. While Kingston escaped the Viper’s strike at SummerSlam, he won’t be so lucky this time.

As mentioned last month, Kingston has had a pretty long title reign and while it has been a good reign, it is nearing time for a change and Orton is the perfect person to take the title off of Kofi. A babyface is usually always better chasing the title, and Kingston trying to regain what he worked 11 years to achieve would make for captivating television.

The other benefit to an Orton WWE title reign is that it could also mean a Revival SmackDown Tag Team title reign. Orton and Revival have formed a group named FTRKO, which has reminded most people of Legacy, another Orton led group from a decade ago. The Revival have finally gotten some heel heat by aligning with Orton and attacking New Day, so an Orton WWE title reign and Revival tag team title reign would give them much needed credibility and make The Revival huge stars.

