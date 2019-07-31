3 things that may happen at this year's SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2019 Ronda Rousey Returns at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is considered it to be the Biggest Party of the Summer in the WWE Universe. Over the years, we have seen several historic matches and epic moments at this event. Fans will expect the same from WWE this time as well.

Few big matches have been confirmed for this year's SummerSlam which includes Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, The Demon Balor vs. The Fiend and a few more matches.

Here are the three things that may happen at this year's SummerSlam.

#3 The Kabuki Warriors wins the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors

The Women's Tag-Team Championships have had their fair share of drama for all the wrong reasons. After Sasha Banks and Bayley became the inaugural champions, The Boss went on an extended hiatus when the company decided to end their reign in favor of the IIconics.

While the Australian duo has been pretty entertaining, Kay and Royce have failed as champions, failing to elevate the gold or even feature it consistently. The IIconics will most likely be facing The Kabuki Warriors at SummerSlam, and it is high time that they lose the gold.

Kairi Sane and Asuka are a couple of the finest performers in the world and have been severely underutilized on the main roster. It is about time they got a run with the gold, and with Paige as a manager, the team will be featured regularly, and the belts will finally receive the exposure they so richly deserve.

Asuka and Sane can definitely be trusted to bring about the next step in the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE. Sane repeatedly impressed on NXT and we all know, just how dominating Asuka can be with the right booking.

