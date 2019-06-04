3 things that only Finn Balor has done in WWE

Finn Balor calls himself The Extraordinary Man Who Does Extraordinary Things

Finn Balor joined WWE in the year 2014 and he has been an integral part of the company since then. Debuting on the yellow brand, WWE NXT, Finn Balor first joined hands with his friend, Hideo Itami and feuded with tag teams of the developmental territory. The team of Balor and Itami defeated Justin Gabriel and Tyson Kidd in Finn's WWE debut.

The Extradordinary Man who does Extraordinary things then unleashed his 'Demon King' persona for the first time at NXT TakeOver : R Evolution. Till date, the Demon King Finn Balor has only lost one match in WWE when Samoa Joe defeated him in a Steel Cage match for the NXT Championship.

Balor made his main roster debut in 2016 after RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley picked him in the brand extension draft. He stayed on the flagship show for 2 and a half years before he made SmackDown Live his home. The Irishman is the reigning Intercontinental Champion of the blue brand.

Though he is not very tall and muscular like Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, Balor has done things which none of the other WWE superstars have done. Here are the 3 things that only Finn Balor has done in WWE -

#3 Held the NXT Championship for 290+ days

Finn Balor is the longest reigning NXT Champion in WWE history

Finn Balor is the only superstar who held the NXT Championship for over 290 days. Balor won the NXT championship from Kevin Owens in Tokyo, Japan at the Beast in the East event. He then retained his title against the Prizefighter in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn to end his feud.

Balor then joined forces with the Destroyer, Samoa Joe, to win the first ever Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, Joe turned on Balor soon as the two feuded for the NXT title. The Samoan Submission Machine won the title from Balor at a House Show in Massachusetts to end his 292-day long title reign.

