WWE Super ShowDown 2020: 3 things that must happen at the show and 2 that must not

WWE Super ShowDown is expected to be a great show

WWE Super ShowDown 2020, the first show in Saudia Arabia this year, will bear witness to several big matches. A number of major titles will be defended in Riyadh this week.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Ricochet. Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin may write the final chapter of their rivalry inside a steel cage. The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles will both be on the line, while Bayley will defend against Naomi in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Moreover, a gauntlet match will be held between six Superstars for the Tuwaiq Trophy. The fans will be eager to see the return of Goldberg, who will challenge the Fiend for the Universal Championship.

Let's talk about the three booking decisions that WWE should make at Super ShowDown and two that they shouldn't.

#3 Must happen: A clean, decisive victory for Roman Reigns or Baron Corbin

Reigns and Corbin will meet in a Steel Cage

Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns are set to lock horns at Super ShowDown, possibly for the final time, to end their lengthy rivalry. The two SmackDown Superstars will wrestle in a Steel Cage match which should be an exciting bout.

The entire storyline that has led up to this match has been laden with interference on behalf of both men. Superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, The Usos, and The Revival were big influences throughout the rivalry, both before, during, and after matches. Hence, when they have their bout at Super ShowDown this time, it should be a fair encounter -- it's a classic reason to pull out the cage.

The Big Dog secured a victory at Royal Rumble, and he will be hoping to do it again at Super ShowDown, gaining much-needed momentum before he heads into the final stretch on his road to WrestleMania, which likely will lead him into the Elimination Chamber match on March 8th.

