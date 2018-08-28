3 Things that went wrong in the last episode of RAW

What went bad for the red brand this week?

The recently concluded episode of RAW was a decent show which had its ups and downs. Quite overall it was a treat for the Canadian audience who were very much involved in almost all the matches that were on cards. The chants of "You Suck", "Get these hands" reverberated in the stadium as RAW once again proved why the red brand is the flagship show of WWE.

There were many amazing moments from the episode. With Seth Rollins retaining his Intercontinental belt against Kevin Owens in a breathtaking match where I was entirely under the illusion that Kevin Owens might just win the IC title. And Bobby Lashley winning 1 on 2 handicap match against The Ascension. Baron Corbin played the role of GM perfectly all the while targeting how he is doing a better job than Kurt Angle.

Kevin Owens addressed the audience about his run at RAW and decided to call it quits. This ensures a multitude of direction that WWE takes from here to set up Kevin Owens once again. RAW had great moments but a fair number of changes that occurred could have been avoided.

Let's discuss three things that went wrong in the last episode of RAW.

#1 Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are still a team

The stable has gone for too long now, with focus targeted on Dolph's career alone

It just isn't working for both these wrestlers and now that Intercontinental championship is not in line, I really feel it's time for the group to split and continue in the single's division. Drew McIntyre will make an interesting feud with Bobby Lashley. While Braun Strowman's heel turn was a necessity considering Roman Reigns has to be booked as a babyface Champion, his partners did not necessarily have to be Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

It just feels so bad to see Dew McIntyre falling in the main roster like Bobby Roode. Both should start a feud together instead of basically being jobbers for Braun Strowman whenever he is targeted by The Shield.

