3 Things that could happen if Brock Lesnar becomes the WWE Champion

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 223 // 01 Oct 2019, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE must be planning an epic battle between The Fiend and Brock Lesnar in the near future.

On the inaugural episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX Sports, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will defend his title against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Let's be real here. If WWE is going forward with this plan, the reigning WWE Champion only has a very small chance to retain his well-earned title. It is almost for sure that Kofi will lose the WWE Championship to The Beast Incarnate as SmackDown transitions to a new era.

So, what will happen after Brock Lesnar becomes the WWE Champion again? Today, we take a look at just a few things that could - and probably will - happen if Brock Lesnar becomes the WWE Champion.

#3 A clash with The Fiend

Seth Rollins will face The Fiend at Hell in a Cell.

The next PPV on WWE's calendar is Hell in a Cell. Following that, we have one of the big four PPVs - Survivor Series - in November. As per tradition, the RAW brand will go head to head against SmackDown in several matches.

The reigning Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, has a hurdle before Survivor Series. The Architect will be defending the Universal Championship against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, at Hell in a Cell inside the demonic structure.

If Lesnar defeats Kingston on the inaugural episode of SmackDown LIVE, we could potentially see a "Champion vs Champion" match between him and Wyatt. In 2016, WWE cancelled a feud between Wyatt and Lesnar during the WrestleMania season.

In the current scenario, Wyatt taking on Lesnar would certainly be a money-making match and WWE will not ignore such a tremendous opportunity. If everything goes well, we could see some brilliant pieces of storytelling leading up to Survivor Series.

1 / 3 NEXT