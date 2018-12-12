3 things that WWE subtly told us on Smackdown Live (11th December 2018)

The New Daniel Bryan is Savage!

SmackDown emanated this week from the Toyota Center in Las Vega, Nevada and the show was full of surprises as well as some great beginnings. From the entry by Mustafa Ali to the use of Authority by The Miz and an attack by Rey Mysterio on The Viper Randy Orton, the show had its moments.

While these were the goods, the bad included the rap battle between The Usos and The Bar judged by The New Day. Although The Miz is good at creating compelling television his segment with Vegas Boys was weird and not really required.

On a good day, you can expect a flawless performance by a brand, but Tuesday wasn't that and Monday Nights haven't seen good days for the WWE.

The company is focused on creating superstars on both brands because a lot of them are either injured or doing obscure work and in an attempt to do so their opening segment was good, but the show faded from there on.

As far as providing us hints it seems like the company gave some indications, and we list them for you:

#1 Mustafa Ali will be a serious contender down the line

Mustafa Ali has rocked the scene in 205 Live with his performance between the ropes. During his feuds for the Cruiserweight Championship and individual ones, he was always impressed on the mic and his high flying arsenal.

As announced earlier during the day, Daniel Bryan was scheduled to face Mustafa Ali, and the latter showcased great skills as he interrupted the New Daniel Bryan during his first night on Tuesday Nights.

What transpired next was a match between the two, where the current 205 Live superstar put forth a great performance against the WWE Champion and based on his performance, it's likely that more opportunities will come knocking on his door.

