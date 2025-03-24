3 Things The Rock could do if he shows up on WWE RAW tonight

The Rock could follow up his WWE Elimination Chamber appearance with something big on the upcoming edition of RAW. He appeared at Elimination Chamber to get Cody Rhodes’ reply to his big offer.

After The American Nightmare turned down The Final Boss’ offer, John Cena turned heel to beat down Cody Rhodes and side with The Rock.

The WWE Universe still has many questions that The Rock needs to answer as he hasn’t appeared following his Elimination Chamber segment. He could come out of RAW to surprise fans in Europe and be part of a top segment.

Check out the three things The Rock could do if he shows up on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. Make his WWE WrestleMania status clear

WWE fans have been waiting for news regarding The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 41. He became part of one of the most important segments of John Cena’s career before disappearing.

Many want to know what The Final Boss has in store for his fans. It's unclear whether he will appear at The Show of Shows to help Cena in his match or appear in another segment.

He could appear on RAW to address these questions and inform fans that he will be part of WrestleMania once again this year. He could become an important part of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

#2. The Rock could reveal why John Cena took his side

John Cena cut a scathing promo on RAW to address his heel turn. He made it clear that he was neither a face nor a heel, and was just a human.

Cena’s fiery promo did well in establishing him as a threat to Cody Rhodes. He made it clear that the fans never cared about him, and it was time for him to return the favor.

The Rock could appear on RAW to discuss why he had John Cena turn at Elimination Chamber and if he had the plan in store in case Rhodes refused him. It’s an important point in the storyline that hasn’t been addressed yet.

Rock could talk about his partnership with Cena and how he believes that The Face That Runs The Place deserves another world title run with the company behind him. It would be the perfect way to have The Greatest of All Time become the favorite to win the contest at WrestleMania.

#1. Make an offer to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. WWE has been giving Rollins some heelish spots and promos, but his overall presentation is still that of a babyface.

The Rock could appear during Seth Rollins’ promo segment on RAW to make him the same offer that he had made to Cody Rhodes. He could offer The Visionary to join the dark side and defeat Punk and Reigns for a guaranteed World Heavyweight Championship shot as a gift from The Final Boss.

The segment could elevate Rollins in the rivalry and also add more drama regarding Rock’s power in the company. The Visionary could then have a few interesting segments on RAW before he ultimately gives in to The Final Boss’ offer.

