3 Things The Rock could do at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

All the signs point to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39... Why not? It's arguably the biggest, most anticipated match ever—what a time to be alive for anybody who loves pro wrestling.

Dwayne Johnson has expressed interest in facing his cousin at WrestleMania, and now the possibility for the match to happen seems higher than ever before.

A report published on November 22, 2022, stated that there is a chance The Rock may return to WWE sooner than expected. With WrestleMania season approaching near and rumors circulating about The Great One's return at the Royal Rumble in late January, two months from now, let's look at three things The Rock can do at Royal Rumble.

Note: The insane poster's credit goes to u/troublebush47. You can check it out here.

#3. He shows up in a backstage segment with The Bloodline

The Rock came to the aid of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2015.

Sometimes, subtlety works best when it comes to teasing a match. In 2009, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker met in a backstage segment at the Royal Rumble. The Phenom stated that "sometimes it is hell getting to heaven" to the Heartbreak Kid, who walked away without uttering a word.

Little did we know that this foreshadowed a WrestleMania match between the two.

Roman Reigns and The Rock are big names in and of themselves. Even with no build-up, the match would sell tickets. The Royal Rumble show can contain a backstage segment involving The Bloodline and The Rock. They don't even have to say anything to each other, only the camera has to focus heavily on The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion.

#2. He enters the Royal Rumble to win the match for the second time

The Rock won the Royal Rumble match in 2000.

The Great One is no stranger to the Royal Rumble event, having won the eponymous match in 2000, albeit in a controversial fashion. In 2013, in his last match on the annual show, he defeated CM Punk to end his 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

Booking The People's Champion to enter the Royal Rumble and win it is not the worst idea. After all, the main event of WrestleMania 39 is everything but confirmed at this point. However, there is another scenario WWE could opt for. It is a bit out of the box, but not impossible.

Let's be honest, The Rock does not need a Rumble win. If the company decides to go with another winner and have Reigns defend both titles in Night One and Two individually, then instead of cashing his ticket to WrestleMania via a Rumble win...

#1. The Rock could show up after Roman Reigns' title defense in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

After a hard-fought victory over a big name in the show's main event, The Tribal Chief is celebrating in the ring with his family. Cue "if you smell what the Rock is cooking..." and the crowd goes nuts.

Have the two of them stare each other down and point at the WrestleMania sign, and there you have it. It'll be clear to the audience and everyone at home what the blockbuster main event at WrestleMania 39 will be.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



We are fully onboard the hype train for



"I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." Okay, it's official.We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania 🤩"I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." Okay, it's official.We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania 🤩"I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." https://t.co/DiJ1IyeD50

What else do you think The Rock could do on the show if he shows up? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes