3 things The Undertaker can do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is all set to be the company's first major event in Australia in over five years. So, an appearance by The Undertaker shouldn't be out of the question.

The last major WWE event in the country, Super Show-Down, featured a stacked card. The main event pitted The Undertaker against Triple H in what turned out to be their last singles match against each other. A lot has changed since then, and both legends are now retired.

However, The Phenom still remains under a WWE contract and continues to represent the company in a non-wrestling capacity. Ahead of this weekend's Elimination Chamber PLE, he is in Perth, Australia, too. He's scheduled for the 1 deadMAN SHOW.

Additionally, The Undertaker might appear at Elimination Chamber. After all, WWE doesn't tour Australia often, and fans deserve to witness one of the all-time greats walking down the ramp in person. So, here are three things The Undertaker could do at the event.

#3. Open the show and welcome fans to an exciting night of action

It goes without saying that the opening segment sets the tone for the entire show. When it comes to wrestling fans, nothing gets them excited quite like a stellar opening match.

The Elimination Chamber 2024 card is packed with intriguing matchups, and any particular bout could be an entertaining opener. However, given that it'll be WWE's first major event in the country in over half a decade, perhaps an official welcome should be given to the excited Aussie crowd.

The Undertaker could be perfect for that role. He could be the first one out as soon as the show goes on the air. It's all but guaranteed that the fans in attendance would be pumped to see him. Moreover, now that The Phenom has reverted to his biker persona, there's a lot he could say to hype up the fans.

After a brief promo, he could run down the match card and ensure the fans that they're in for an action-packed night. All in all, the absence of numerous top names would be less evident with The Undertaker around.

#2. Serve a sizzling hot plate of humble pie to a heel

In 2023, The Undertaker made a couple of appearances on WWE TV. In his first one, he helped the late Bray Wyatt silence LA Knight. He then returned on an episode of NXT, where he saved Carmelo Hayes by laying out Bron Breakker.

It's true that The Deadman has hung up his wrestling boots. Yet, every time he shows up on TV, fans clamor to see him throw down with an obnoxious heel. So, it'd be fair to assume that the people of The Land Down Under would have similar expectations from the 2007 Royal Rumble winner.

There are a lot of heels on the WWE roster whom The Undertaker could make quick work of. He could remind Austin Theory that they aren't in A-Town. He could also interact with The Judgment Day.

Thus, the possibilities are endless. If WWE plans on using the 58-year-old legend during the PLE, there had better be a chokeslam or more in store for the viewing pleasure of the passionate fans.

#1. Motivate Cody Rhodes to 'Finish the Story' at WWE WrestleMania 40

With each passing day, the Road to WrestleMania 40 is getting more intriguing. During a recent edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins mentioned to Cody Rhodes how crucial it is for him to dethrone Roman Reigns in April.

In addition to that, The American Nightmare has received the blessings of CM Punk. Thus, even with The Rock backing The Bloodline, Cody has to be the one standing tall at the end of WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

However, when faced with such an intimidating challenge, even the best athletes can get cold feet. Thus, the two-time Royal Rumble winner must keep getting motivation from the right places. This is where The Undertaker fits in.

If The Phenom crashes The Grayson Waller Effect this Saturday and declares his support for Cody, it would enormously boost his morale. After all, The Deadman knows a thing or two about standing toe to toe with The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

