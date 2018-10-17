3 things the WWE Universe learned this week (15 and 16 October 2018)

SmackDown celebrated the landmark of 1000 episodes

This week's WWE Raw and SmackDown episodes were pretty decent considering the programming they have been putting up for the past couple of months. While Raw played it pretty safe with their booking of matches and segments, SmackDown celebrated the landmark of 1000 episodes. A lot happened, and we even got to see some turns.

Each week, we get to know about the next steps in the different storylines, and this week WWE didn't disappoint in that regard. Since the company already has two upcoming parallel events, the creative team was clinical in its approach. Lets look at 3 things the WWE Universe got to know after this week's shows.

#3 WWE isn't concentrating on their mid-card championships at the moment

This week he easily lost against Rey Mysterio in the WC qualification match

It has been a while since we have seen a proper feud for the Intercontinental or the United States Championships. People who do not watch these shows on a weekly basis may not even know about the respective champions.

Even the holders do not talk about their futures. Seth Rollins last defended his belt against Dolph Ziggler on Raw after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view which happened last month. Since then, he is just carrying the belt around in the feud between The Shield and The Dogs Of War.

He will not defend it for a couple of weeks more as he is scheduled to participate in the World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Shinsuke Nakamura doesn't seem like a true champion, as he does not perform on SmackDown on a regular basis, and whenever he appears to defend the title, he rarely wins cleanly.

This week he easily lost against Rey Mysterio in the WC qualification match. To conclude, WWE is just degrading both mid-card belts. Those championships mean something, and have a huge legacy behind them. They deserve to be treated better.

